Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry makes derogatory remark against PM Modi





On Saturday, November 12, a video went viral on social media in which top Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry was seen making a derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Hum Modiji ko uski aukat batana chatein hai,” said the top Congress leader when a reporter asked him about the Congress party manifesto to promise to rename Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium. The Congress Secretary went on to slam the Prime Minister, saying he could never be Sadar Patel. ” , “ Madhusudan Mistry#GujaratElections2022 @bhupendrajourno pic.twitter.com/NPuSTMyj6Q News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 12, 2022 The Congress party today pledged to rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to the Sardar Patel Stadium if it comes to power in Gujarat. The news anchor had asked Mistry for his take on the matter when he made the derogatory remark against the Indian prime minister. Following Mistry’s insulting statement, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the Congress MP, saying the Congress party has a long history in this area. A few months ago, a Congress politician wished Prime Minister Modi ji dead, Trivedi said recalling Sonia Gandhi’s “Maut ke Saudagar” comments against Prime Minister Modi at the time. Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned Mistry’s remark against the prime minister and said such an insult to the prime minister by a Congress leader would elicit a strong reaction from the people. Congress is on the ground to save its presence, AAP is on the ground to register its presence, only the BJP is on the ground to form the government: BJP spokesman and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Explains Gujarat Election 2022 Scenario in Response to Media Query Today pic.twitter.com/hejLSmEqcB DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 12, 2022 Taking a swipe at opponents, the BJP leader said Congress was there to save its presence in the election arena, while the AAP was there to register its presence, and therefore there was no competition for the ruling BJP. Congress party’s hypocrisy over stadium renaming after PM Modi As the Congress party moves to leverage the name of the Ahmedabad cricket stadium to pursue its political objective, it is crucial to remember that Sardar Patel’s name has not been erased. In fact, its name was elevated to represent the entire sports enclave, which includes a variety of other sports facilities. Only the cricket stadium, not the full sports complex, is named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, the stadium is only part of the larger sports complex. After all, the Congress party making a fuss about renaming a stadium is a lot of fun, considering the Nehru-Gandhi surnames have been used for 450 different plans, projects and organizations. Indeed, they should be reminded that there are 12 central programs and 52 state programs, 28 sports tournaments and trophies, 19 stadiums, 5 airports and ports, 98 educational institutions, 51 prizes, 15 scholarships, 15 sanctuaries and national parks, 39 hospitals and medical institutions, 37 institutions, chairs and festivals and 74 roads, buildings and places named after 3 members of the Nehru-Gandhi family: Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. There are also parks and zoos dedicated to Kamala Nehru who was the wife of Jawaharlal Nehrus. She had died even before Indian independence and had never been a politician. There are parks, gardens, memorials, schools and hospitals after Indira Gandhi, her younger son Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay Gandhi was an MP for a period of just six months and was best known for the forced sterilization campaign during the Emergency and Maruti scam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/11/congress-leader-madhusudan-mistry-makes-derogatory-remark-against-pm-modi/

