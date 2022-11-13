Speaking at the ASEAN-Japan summit, Jokowi discusses the ecosystem of electric vehicles





PHNOM PEHN, investor.id – At the dawn of the golden year of the ASEAN-Japan partnership which will be commemorated next year, President Joko Widodo spoke about the development of an ecosystem of electric vehicles. This ecosystem will support a more resilient and green regional economy. This effort will also strengthen the contribution of the Indo-Pacific region as an epicenter of growth as well as global efforts to combat climate change. The statement was made by President Joko Widodo while attending the 25th ASEAN-Japan Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday (12/11). The Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, also accompanied the President during the meeting. ASEAN Summit, Jokowi and Klaus Schwab discuss the global economic crisis “Next year, we will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Japan partnership. We must take advantage of this golden momentum to build a more resilient and green regional economy,” President Joko Widodo said at the summit attended by leaders of Japan. ASEAN and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Going forward, the ASEAN-Japan partnership should be a way to overcome the multidimensional crisis known as The Perfect Storm. Economic recovery will remain the main priority for cooperation, but regional stability is also maintained and avoids open conflicts. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto accompanies President Joko Widodo during a speech at the ASEAN-Japan summit on Saturday (11/12/2022) Japan with a green growth policy has great capacity in infrastructure and green industry and is supported by technological innovation in 14 industrial sectors. “One of the potential sectors that can be developed is the development of an ecosystem of electric vehicles,” continued President Joko Widodo. Asean-China summit, Jokowi considers food security a priority The ASEAN region has enormous potential with an estimated market of $2.7 billion by 2027. Japan is expected to become a major ASEAN partner through technology transfer and investment. “I urge Japan to increase investment, especially in electric car manufacturing and battery production,” President Joko Widodo said. As the owner of 23% of the world’s nickel reserves, President Joko Widodo said Indonesia is developing an ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry from upstream to downstream with a target of producing 600,000 electric cars and 2.45 million electric motorcycles per year by 2030 with a total reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of 3.8 million tonnes. “We have also defined a roadmap for the development of the battery vehicle industry. This effort will enhance the contribution of the Indo-Pacific region as an epicenter of growth and at the same time to global efforts to defeat the climate,” said President Joko Widodo. At ASEAN summit, president plans audience with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni Also present to accompany President Jokowi to the 25th ASEAN-Japan Summit were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno. (dep7/dlt/fsr/hls) Publisher: Francis ([email protected]) Source: Investor Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/international/312745/bicara-di-ktt-aseanjepang-jokowibahas-ekosistem-kendaraan-listrik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos