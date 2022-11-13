Politics
Uzbek president addresses ‘Organization of Turkic States’ summit
The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, said that in the current dangerous situation, it is essential that the countries belonging to the “Organization of Turkish States” identify common approaches and coordinate efforts to solve problems the most urgent.
Under the chairmanship of President Shavkat, a summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkish States was held in Samarkand on November 11. The theme of the summit was “New Era for Turkish Civilization: Towards Common Development and Prosperity”.
The summit was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Speaking on the occasion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked the summit participants for supporting the initiative to declare the city of Samarkand as the “capital of Turkish civilization”.
Speaking about the common heritage between the Turkish states, President Shavkat said: “It is the most important task for all of us to preserve such an invaluable heritage, to study it in depth and to pass it on to future generations.” .
He added: “Another significance of our summit today is that for the first time in our multi-millennial history, our Turkish family is coming together in such a comprehensive format as part of our renewed organization.”
Speaking of “acute geopolitical contradictions, the global economic crisis” and climate catastrophe, the Uzbek president said it was essential to identify and resolve the most pressing issues.
Sharing the organization’s vision for the future under Uzbekistan, he pledged to effectively implement the Turkish worldview concept and the organization’s five-year strategy to further strengthen the authority of the organization, which includes a vast region with more than 170 million inhabitants. people. According to the president, the most important goal is to bring a higher level of cooperation between people and countries.
He also stressed the importance of boosting trade between Turkish states.
“In order to fundamentally change the situation in this strategic direction, [and] to ensure the free flow of trade, investment and services, we presented the initiative on [the] creation of a space for new economic opportunities within our Organization.
To achieve this goal, the leader of Uzbekistan proposed to organize an International Turkish Economic Forum every year. The organization of joint events within the framework of the forum in the “State and business” format, meetings of entrepreneurs and round tables, presentations of innovative projects and exhibitions will yield a great practical result. It is important that following these events, annual “roadmaps” are adopted, focusing on the implementation of joint programs and projects.
These measures are mainly aimed at significantly increasing mutual trade and joint entry into third country markets, creating uninterrupted value chains, high-tech clusters and venture companies.
Another top priority is ensuring regional security. The importance of maintaining constant contact and strengthening interaction between law enforcement and special services in the fight against terrorism, extremism, radicalization of young people, trafficking in human beings, smuggling of drugs, public safety and cybersecurity was highlighted.
“I want to draw your attention to another pressing issue. Of course, we are all seriously concerned about the current situation in neighboring Afghanistan. The issue of resolving the situation in this country should not leave our field of vision,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed.
Turning to the issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, he said that today Uzbekistan has become a full member of the International Organization of Turkish Culture and that next year, within the framework of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the organization, a “Culture Festival” of the Turkish peoples will take place.
Uzbekistan has published a 100-volume collection of Pearls of Turkish Literature in Uzbek, which includes the best examples of literature from OTS member countries and observers.
If we publish this precious spiritual treasure in the languages of all participating and observing countries, it will become a solid basis for bringing together our brother countries, mainly the young generation, the leader of Uzbekistan said.
In order to bring the activities of the Organization of Turkish States to a new qualitative level, to increase its efficiency and to fully use the potential of cooperation, the President of Uzbekistan has proposed to carry out institutional reforms within the organization.
As a result of the meeting, the Samarkand Declaration of the Summit of the Organization of Turkish States was adopted, which aimed to further expand multifaceted cooperation within this structure.
In addition, it was decided to approve the candidacy of Kubanychbek Omuraliev for the post of Secretary General of the Organization of Turkish States.
