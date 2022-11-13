Politics
PM lays foundation stone for various road projects worth over Rs 2,200 Cr
budgeted cost of Rs 990 crore. He practically laid the groundwork for three national highway projects in the state which would be taken over with a budget of Rs 2,268 crore.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi apparently took pictures of the ruling TRS in Telangana, saying he had ‘betrayed’ the people and claimed the ‘Lotus would bloom’ all over the state. The PM’s statement comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, where the BJP is seeking to challenge the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS.
The political party in which Telangana had a lot of faith betrayed the people, said Modi without naming the TRS and added signals that the Lotus will flourish in the state. Modi landed here this afternoon to dedicate a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in the state to the nation, in addition to inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects.
The Prime Minister on Saturday dedicated ONGC’s Rs 2,917 crore U-field Onshore Deepwater Block project in Andhra Pradesh to the nation. It is the deepest gas discovery project with a production potential of approximately three million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD). On the second day of his two-day tour of the state, the Prime Minister launched a total of nine projects worth Rs 15,233 crore in virtual mode from the grounds of the College of Engineering at the University of Andhra and unveiled a plaque.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to skip the event and not receive Prime Minister Modi, yet again breaking protocol for the third time in two years. The TRS claims that a proper invitation was not extended to the Chief Minister and that his office was insulted by the central government.
This allegation was strongly refuted by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who said that Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya personally extended a written invitation to the CM. He accused the TRS of politicizing the Prime Minister’s visit and condemned the “Go Back Modi” posters put up by the TRS supporting his ally. The Communist Party of India has also called for protests against the Prime Minister over what they call his discriminatory attitude towards Telangana.
(with PTI entries)
Read all Latest political news here
