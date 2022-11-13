Which of you had Sinovac or Sinopharm: Boris Johnsons hits China at HTLS | Latest India News





NEW DELHI: Democracies like India and the United Kingdom have rebounded faster from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis while autocracies and closed societies like China are still struggling with the pandemic, the government said on Saturday. former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Things had been very different at the start of the pandemic, however, and everyone was talking about following China’s brilliant and ruthless model for dealing with Covid-19 and locking people in filing cabinets and broom cupboards, a he said at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. . People have even said that China’s actions show that democracies are not as good as authoritarian states at dealing with the pandemic, he noted. Well, it’s our two democracies that have come together to protect the human race with billions of doses of vaccines distributed around the world, Johnson said, referring to the current situation, where India and the UK s were open as entire Chinese cities were set up. in confinement. Read also : Let’s get India-UK FTA done, says Boris Johnson at HT Leadership Summit Johnson highlighted how British scientists from the University of Oxford developed the Astra Zeneca vaccine and how the Serum Institute of India (SII) produced huge quantities of the vaccine which was used to protect people in both countries. . He then said: Let me ask you which of you had Sinovac or Sinopharm or Sputnik or any of the [vaccines] produced by autocratic countries? While emphasizing that he continues to be an avid admirer of Chinese culture and civilization, Johnson referred to a recent phone conversation with his father Stanley Johnson, who was in the Chinese city of Chengdu. After his father completed a 10-day quarantine in a hotel, he discovered the whole town was locked down. Today Chinese cities are on lockdown and look at us here at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi happily shaking hands and no masks that I can see, no lockdown, living advertisements that we are for democracy, Free-market capitalist pharmaceutical companies and the UK – Working with India This shows how much good the UK and India can do together, he said. Johnson said 25% of medicines used by Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) were produced in India and the two countries were also working together to address key issues in health, climate change and green technology. When the leader of a coercive autocracy embarks on a disastrous policy in which his ego is fatally engaged, there is nothing and no one who can stop him. And that’s why democracy matters, he said, adding that it was the duty of the media to shed light on the decisions of leaders and hold them to account.

