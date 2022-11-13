TED NUGENT wants to sit down with DONALD TRUMP and RON DESANTIS and bring two ‘great conservative leaders’ together





Ted Nugent has offered to sit down with former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to ease tensions between two of the nation’s most popular Republicans.

Trump, who has teased another run for the White House, has mocked DeSantis in recent days, calling him “an average Republican governor with great public relations” and giving him the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious.” He also posted on Truth Social on Wednesday that he got more votes in Florida in 2020 than DeSantis this week, even though they were running for different offices and not against each other. Meanwhile, DeSantis delivered Republicans one of Florida’s most sweeping statewide victories in recent memory, prompting a number of conservative media outlets to make it clear they would rather sideline Trump in favor of Trump. DeSantis as leader of the Republican Party. The cover of the New York Post on Thursday put Trump’s face on a drawing of a boy from a well-known nursery rhyme. The title was “Trumpty Dumpty”. The Wall Street Journal’s opinion section published a pointed op-ed titled “Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.”

Nugent, a staunch Trump supporter who campaigned for the 45th U.S. president in his home state of Michigan, addressed the perceived feud between Trump and DeSantis on the Nov. 11 edition of “The Nightly Nuge,” a clip from news style in which Ted Nugent delivers his take on the news of our nightly world. Asked by co-host Keith Mark how the “potential rift” between the two Republicans “should be resolved,” Nugent said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “From my perspective, where my radar for truth, logic and common sense never rests, I believe Ron DeSantis is a great conservative leader. I believe President Donald Trump is a great conservative leader. I don’t see a flaw. I don’t see any separation. I see that we the people must unite. on conservative values.

“I will be going down to Mar-a-Lago as a guest of President Trump receiving a gonzo patriot award, we-the-people, major on fire because I have dedicated the last 50 years of my life to doing so,” he continued. “And while I’m in Florida with the greatest governor in America, in Florida with the greatest president in the history of America, I’m going to see if I can reach out and recommend that the three of us meet.

“So, Governor Ron DeSantis, congratulations and greetings. President Donald Trump, we are with you. And I would recommend and invite you both, great and great patriots, to sit down with Ted Nugent at your earliest opportunity and perhaps that we can come up with a strategy to bring the real conservative Republican community in this country together, I think we can do that.

“Ron? President Trump? I’m here for you,” Ted added.

Nugent has very publicly criticized Joe Biden, comparing him to Adolf Hitler following a speech given by the US president in September. Nugent last year declared Biden a “rotten” human being and railed against Democrats who support the president’s “ugly policies.” He said during an appearance on ‘The Wild Initiative’ podcast: “You say some liberals have good intentions. I haven’t met any of them. And I meet an awful lot of people. Because if you’re on the side of Joe Biden, you’re just a rotten human being. You’re supporting a man with a liberal agenda who renegotiated every contract with the world that Trump eventually negotiated on behalf of our country. That’s not my gut feeling; that This is not a guess; this is not an opinion. Trump renegotiated global contracts for the first time in my life to actually benefit America, and Joe Biden reversed them to harm America. So , if you’re a liberal and a democrat, you’re the enemy of freedom. And if you don’t believe in these ugly, ugly policies, then you must resign.”

He continued: “If you don’t agree with forcing Americans to get vaccination passports, but people are pouring in across borders without any checks, then you have no soul and you don’t You can’t be part of this team. If you don’t agree with these toxic, dangerous and tyrannical policies, you must leave this gang. This gang is the Democrats. Their program is extreme liberal Marxism. What if you’re part of this team, you’re as rotten as that man looking for a syllable in the White House.”

Nugent has repeatedly called the 2020 presidential election a fraud, insisting ‘hundreds of thousands of dead people’ voted and claiming machines were ‘rigged’ to give Donald Trump a vote for Joe Biden. Trump lost the election by more than 7 million in the popular vote and by 306-232 in the Electoral College.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in the 2020 election, as audits, court cases and findings by Trump’s own Justice Department have pointed out.

