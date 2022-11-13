Imran Khan signals desire to build bridges with Washington





Imran Khan says he wants to mend ties with US despite accusing him of treating Pakistan like a ‘slave’, referring to his desire to work with Washington after he allegedly plotted to remove him from the post of prime minister earlier this year.

In an interview with the Financial Times after the assassination attempt this month, Khan said he no longer “blames” the United States and wanted a “dignified” relationship if re-elected. He also warned that Pakistan was on the verge of default and criticized the International Monetary Fund program in the country.

The former cricket captain was ousted in April in a vote of no confidence believed to be the result of a plot between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the United States, Pakistan’s main security partner which has provided the country billions of dollars in military aid.

Many analysts believe Khan and his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are the likely winners of the general elections due to be held next year, after his popularity rose thanks to his anti-American rhetoric.

“For me it’s over, he’s behind me,” he said of the alleged plot, which Sharif and the United States deny. The Pakistan that I want to lead must have good relations with everyone, especially with the United States.

Our relationship with the United States was like that of master and servant, or that of master and slave, and we used like guns. But I blame my governments more for that than the United States.

A gunman shot Khan several times in the leg earlier this month as he led a rally across the country to force a snap election. The former prime minister, who is stepping on a tire while recovering, claims to have evidence that Sharif conspired with senior civilian and military officials to kill him.

Sharif and other officials have strongly denied the allegations. But Khan’s shootings and explosive accusations have plunged Pakistan into its deepest crisis at a time of political and economic turmoil. Some analysts believe that Pakistan, which suffered devastating floods over the summer, is at risk of defaulting on its external debt of more than $100 billion.

Khan criticized Pakistan’s IMF program, which was first launched under his government in 2019 but was revived by Sharif, for pushing austerity measures such as higher fuel prices at a time of painful inflation.

“When the economy is shrinking and some IMF measures are causing your economy to shrink, how are you supposed to pay back your loans, because your loans keep going up?” He said. Consumption has collapsed… so my question is: how are we going to pay our debts? We are definitely heading towards default.

Critics accuse Khan of further undermining those economic prospects by damaging relations with the United States, the International Monetary Fund and other international partners on which Pakistan’s financing depends.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, a former Pakistani diplomat, said Khan would struggle to repair relations with the United States. “If Imran Khan returns to power, Pakistan’s relations with the United States will remain under strain,” he said.

Khan admitted that a visit to Moscow on the eve of the Ukrainian invasion in February – for which he claimed the United States retaliated – was “embarrassing”, but said the trip was arranged months before the Ukrainian invasion.

The former prime minister argued that snap elections were the only way to restore political stability. He did not spell out any specific plans for the economy if he were in power, but warned he “could be further away from anyone” if elections were not held soon.

Despite his popularity, Khan’s path to office faces many obstacles, including legal issues that may prevent him from running.

His allegations over the shooting have also led to a confrontation with Pakistan’s powerful military, which often plays a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the country’s politics. While analysts say the military helped Khan become prime minister in 2018, relations soured during his tenure.

Analysts say the harsh criticism between Khan and the armed forces in recent months is unprecedented. In the interview, Khan accused the military of weakening previously independent institutions and, in conjunction with political dynasties such as the Sharif family, acted as if they were “above the law”.

“The military can play a constructive role in my future plans for Pakistan,” he said. But it has to be a balance. You cannot have an elected government that is held accountable by the people, while the power is elsewhere.

Some analysts describe his criticism of the army as a cynical attempt to pressure them into supporting him and trying to influence the perspective of a new army chief. He denied this and said he wanted the candidate to be selected “on the basis of merit”.

Additional reporting by Farhan Bukhari in Islamabad

