Trump’s appeal may finally wane





It’s tempting to jump on high-profile narratives that explain election results. It’s convenient, but it can lead to disastrous results similar to the widespread “red wave” predictions that took on the aura of conventional wisdom just before voters flipped the script.

That said, and without overinterpreting the results, there are some broad trend lines we can draw from this election. The first is that former President Donald Trump may not yet be a spent force, but there are growing signs that he may finally be exhausting his welcome.

Resentment has been mounting for months among some top Republican officials, operatives and donors who have chafed at the shoddy candidates Trump has forced on the party. As always, he was more impressed by loyalty and celebrity than by intelligence, competence, or political aptitude. Hence Mehmet Oz, the New Jersey television doctor whom Trump recruited for the Pennsylvania Senate race.

Trump also continues to suck up money, airtime and headlines, even at the expense of his party. Florida Republicans were furious that Trump chose the final weeks of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election race to go to war with DeSantis over the possibility of him becoming a rival for the 2024 nomination. of Trump are no longer as sought after. as before.

Minnesota could be a good example. In 2016, Trump was 1.5 percentage points from beating Hillary Clinton in a state that hasn’t gone red in a presidential election since Richard Nixon. In 2020, he was significantly behind Joe Biden, with Biden ahead of Trump by more than 7 percentage points.

Fast forward to the 2022 midterms. Trump, out of the blue, offered Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen “my complete and total endorsement” in the final days of the election. Jensen responded with a lukewarm statement that read, “I expect many people and organizations to take advantage of the momentum and support our campaign.” He was keen to point out that he did not seek Trump’s imprimatur. Trump, who had visited the state several times in 2016 and 2020, never appeared in Minnesota this election cycle, although he also endorsed GOP Secretary of State nominee Kim Crockett, who also lost.

Larry Jacobs, political observer and director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School, told a columnist that “it’s too early to say the Trump era is over,” but he said he might be declining.

Even before this election, a July New York Times poll showed that just under half of Republicans would support another Trump presidential run. Trump signaled that he would announce his decision soon.

Jacobs said while Trump’s connection to primary voters has proven “extraordinary and enduring,” it is based to a large extent on the politics of grievance and victimization that characterizes much of his continued lies about a stolen election. .

“If you’re a Republican who wants to win in the next election cycle, Trump doesn’t make any political sense right now,” Jacobs said. “Its disadvantages are much greater than its advantages.” Trump is deeply hated by about 40% of the electorate, Jacobs said. “His relationship with other Republicans is strained or broken. And that’s important if you want to build a national campaign. More and more Republicans are starting to see him as a risk to their own futures.”

If Trump declares his candidacy, Jacobs said, “he can’t win” in a general election. Hopefully the electorate has matured a bit since embracing the renegade candidacy of one who disregards democratic rules, conventions and institutions and is consumed by self-interest.

Whether that also means the end of Trumpism is a different calculation. Jensen, while in the Legislative Assembly, had developed a reputation as a moderate and a bit of a John McCain maverick, unafraid to break with his party over, say, violence army or the price of insulin. Then, Jacobs said, he seemed to completely indulge in a more abrasive, unapologetic Trumpier style, which included skepticism about COVID vaccines and other disease protection measures, and fear of crime and of inflation.

“He couldn’t get off that track,” Jacobs said. “It just took over his political persona.”

Minnesotans may finally be tired of this type of style-over-substance culture war campaign. “There are strong arguments to be found on economic markets, individual freedoms, immigration, the role of government and other pressing issues,” Jacobs said. “But that’s not what we’re seeing. Republicans in Minnesota have a very important role to play, but they’re self-marginalizing. It would be nice to have a Republican party with integrity and a consistent public ethos in the framework. of this debate.”

We couldn’t agree more.

