Mo Brooks calls Trump dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, rude





As you might expect, Mo Brooks says Donald Trump should no longer be elected president.

It’s a Republican relationship that began to implode more than a year ago when Brooks, the incumbent congressman from Huntsville, told a Trump rally in August 2021 that voters should take the election 2020 presidential election against Trump and put that behind you.

The deterioration continued when, Brooks said, Trump repeatedly asked him to fight his way through Congress to have President Joe Biden removed from office and replaced by Trump. And it culminated in March when Trump withdrew his endorsement of Brooks’ Senate campaign.

Related: Mo Brooks: Donald Trump Has No Loyalty

So, with the 2022 midterm elections ending in disappointment for Republicans and Trump set to declare his candidacy for president on Tuesday, what Brooks said on Friday should perhaps come as no surprise.

It would be a big mistake for Republicans to have Donald Trump as their candidate in 2024, Brooks said in an interview with AL.com. Donald Trump has been shown to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, rude and many other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans. Even a candidate campaigning from his basement can beat him.

A reference, of course, to the virtual campaign events Biden has hosted from his home in Delaware during the pandemic.

It’s just like that, says Brooks.

Brooks will leave office Jan. 3 after serving six terms in Congress, saying he is retiring from politics.

No, Brooks responded to the occasional whisper or two speculating he could run for mayor of Huntsville in 2024.

If that doesn’t involve me interacting with my 13 grandchildren, four children, four stepchildren and my wife, then it’s probably wrong, Brooks said.

Those shots, he noted, also give him the freedom to share what he thinks, not that he usually held those thoughts back in the first place. His views on Trump, however, come from a unique perspective. He has long been seen as a close ally of the former president and was the first member of Congress to oppose the results of the 2020 presidential election.

I didn’t fight for Donald Trump after the 2020 election, Brooks said. I fought for electoral integrity. It turns out that Donald Trump was the beneficiary.

Although Brooks and other Republicans continued to maintain that the results of the 2020 presidential election were questionable, no evidence was presented to verify claims that Trump was the legitimate winner.

Brooks also twice received Trump’s endorsement to run for Congress as well as his support less than two weeks after becoming the first candidate to enter the Senate race ultimately won by Katie Britt.

So is the current criticism of Trump the result of sour grapes from the past?

Keep in mind 2016 when I said he was dishonest, you can’t trust a single word he says and I never retracted it, Brooks said.

At the same time, Brooks did not amplify this criticism of Trump after Brooks’ favorite candidate, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, pulled out of the presidential primary race. Brooks worked as a campaign manager in Alabama for Cruz.

No doubt, I’m unhappy with Donald Trump, Brooks said. But that doesn’t change the truth of what I’m saying. I challenge anyone to argue that you can trust Donald Trump’s word.

Does that make Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the future of the party to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination?

Ron DeSantis or someone like him, Brooks said, adding that the others he would support are Cruz and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. But we need someone who is honorable, someone who has a good character, someone the American people respect. They might disagree with, but they respect. And Ron DeSantis is a fighter for the fundamentals that have combined to make America the greatest nation in the history of the world.

