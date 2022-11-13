G20 summit, Jokowi leaves for Bali this afternoon





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo will leave for Bali on Sunday (11/13/2022) afternoon as part of the High Level Conference (KTT) G20. According to a press release from the presidential secretariat, Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi departed for Bali from Phnom Penh International Airport, Cambodia. The president and his entourage are expected to land at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali Read also: G20 summit, the Ukrainian president will be virtually present Meanwhile, Jokowi has been in Cambodia to attend a series of ASEAN summit events since November 9. Before leaving for Bali, the President will take part in a number of activities today Starting his agenda, President Jokowi will attend the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue to be held at Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh. Read also: The presidents of Russia, Mexico and Brazil are not present at the G20 summit in Bali After that, President Jokowi will attend the 17th East Asia Summit. The agenda will then continue with the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and other related summits, as well as the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship from Cambodia to Indonesia. Previously reported, President Jokowi said he was starting to follow the agenda of the November 13 G20 summit. “I will arrive in Bali, God willing, on November 13 and immediately carry out G20-related activities,” he said on November 9. Read also : Joining the G20 Forum, Kira Rudik, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, fights for global food security Meanwhile, Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said, based on Foreign Ministry data up to November 11, that there has been confirmation of the direct presence of 17 G20 leaders at the Bali summit on November 15 and 16, 2022. Meanwhile, the total attendance of world leaders, including President Joko Widodo, was 36 out of a total of 41 attendees. The list of G20 member countries and institutions are United States (US), Australia, Argentina, Brazil, China, Canada, European Union, Germany, France, India , Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and England.

Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/11/13/08430881/ktt-g20-jokowi-bertolak-ke-bali-siang-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos