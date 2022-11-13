Abuse is my food, PM Modi says as TRS slams Telangana over family policy





When darkness spreads, Lotus blooms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said as he launched a blistering attack on the TRS regime, accusing it of being superstitious, anti-development and betraying the trust of the people of Telangana. Modi was in Telangana on Saturday to dedicate the Rs 6,300 crore, Rs 1,000 crore Bhadrachalam Road-Sathupally Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited plant to the nation. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a few road projects worth over Rs 2,200 crore. This is Modi’s fourth visit to the state this year and the first after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent allegations that the BJP sent agents and planned to overthrow his government by buying MPs from the TRS. The tour also came after BJP’s defeat in Munugodu last week. (Despite the defeat) Munugodu’s by-election gave us confidence. The entire state government has been deployed in Munugodu (against BJP), Modi said in his address to BJP workers in Hyderabad after arriving at Begumpet airport on Saturday. Read also | PM Modi’s Telugu States Tour: Enthusiastic Reception in Vizag, Mortifying Rejection in Hyderabad at KCR Sunrise and lotus flowers are not far away, Modi said. Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled for next year. Without taking the name of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Modi said that “Hyderabad is an IT hub, an advanced city but for some people here, superstitions dictate which building they operate from, which should be kept or removed from the firm. For Telangana to progress in development, it must be freed from these superstitions, the Prime Minister stressed. In a repeat of his statement to BJP workers at the same venue in May, Modi said brahtachaar and pariwarwad are the greatest enemies of the nation’s aspirations and development. People want rapid development, they want a party that works for the development of all families, the Prime Minister said in apparent reference to allegations of family management of KCR. While acknowledging the dedication of BJP activists despite the atrocities they suffer, Modi called on them not to be harassed by the abuses hurled at him by opponents. I visited four states in two days. When people ask me if I don’t get tired, I tell them that I consume 2-3 kilos of abuse every day. I have been insulted for 22 years now. They have become my nutrition, which I turn into good energy to invest in public service, PM said as he asked BJP karyakartas to mock these abuses on Modi over evening tea. At the public meeting in Ramagundam, Prime Minister Modi refuted TRS allegations that the BJP government was planning to sell Singareni Collieries. Rumors are circulating in Telangana regarding the Singareni Collieries Company Limited and various coal mines. The Telangana government owns 51% of SCCL, while the Center owns 49%. Thus, the central government cannot take any decision relating to the privatization of SCCL at its own level, the Prime Minister said, reiterating that no proposal for the privatization of SCCL is under consideration by the Centre.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/south/abuses-are-my-nutrition-says-pm-modi-slams-trs-in-telangana-for-family-politics-1161685.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos