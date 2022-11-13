Politics
Comedy is dead, bring back Boris Johnson!
The other was to go after Rahul Gandhi and the way he says random things. This also seems to have become obsolete. Also, because these days he talks less and walks more. Arnab Goswami was a favorite target – until people slowly stopped watching TV and forgot who he was. Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol were regular targets, until everyone realized they were easy to laugh at and a bit unfair. Adani-Ambani had the same jokes – about their wealth and how they could buy anything, until there was nothing more to say. They had bought everything anyway.
Religion was attempted, but it was a big no-no as it led straight from the comedy club to the police station. For a while in West Bengal, clips of the Chief Minister saying arbitrary things gave respite. But the joke had limited national appeal. The last resort was always Shashi Tharoor’s English. After the millionth joke on this topic, however, there was nowhere to go. There are so many ways to poke fun at the Sesquipedalian.
Comedy in India is now in repeat mode. When all else fails, comedians turn to geography jokes. Bombay versus Delhi, how men behave in Gurgaon, what the girls of South Bombay say, North India versus South India…obvious tropes. When that fails, there’s always the family – mimicking the parents, their strictness or their inability to understand smartphones. Or the ultimate cemetery and mother-in-law humor.
And if that doesn’t work, there’s always outright abuse. That’s almost where we are now.
India is in the midst of a joke crisis. And we need Western help. We need IDE in jokes. This is similar to the balance of payments crisis of 1991. However, in this case, we do not need a bailout from the IMF or Manmohan Singh. We need a world leader to step in and make quality jokes to solve India’s comedy famine.
For a time, that role was played by Donald Trump, with gems like “I’m going to build a great wall that Mexico will pay for” and “I’ll be great for women because, I mean, look at me. ” However, since he left, the burden of comedy has fallen on Britain. And on this point, Boris Johnson, even after his release, delivered day after day. Including the time when he came to India and saw his palisades and said, “Mr. Modi, I feel like Amitabh Bachchan.”
As an Indian comedian who performs regularly in Britain, I have received a lot of messages about making fun of Rishi Sunak. But frankly, there’s very little to laugh about.
Yes, everyone is excited about a British Prime Minister of Indian descent. But that’s not to say that those WhatsApp attackers from “Empire Strikes Back” or Diwali dancing at 10 Downing Street are funny. Mainly because he plays on an Indianness that doesn’t exist.
Sunak appears to be a calm and solid PM, much like how an investment banker would run a country. It’s because he’s an investment banker who runs a country. The chances of comedy on his part – unless he makes fun of his short stature – are negligible.
That’s why I come back to Boris Johnson who I miss a lot. He always thought of himself as Churchill. I see it that way – but for comedy. Take this quote, for example: “My friends, as I discovered myself, there are no disasters, only opportunities. And, indeed, opportunities for further disasters. Never before has it been said that so much means so little to so many people.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/opinion/et-commentary/comedy-is-dead-bring-back-boris-johnson/articleshow/95477137.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
