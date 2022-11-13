Donald Trump calls the ‘failed nation’ of the United States of Kari Lake Trails in Arizona





Former President Donald Trump has called the United States a “failed nation” and claimed without evidence that election results in Nevada and Arizona were affected by voter fraud.

Trump penned a series of posts on his Truth Social platform overnight criticizing the electoral process in both states as Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake trailed Democrat Katie Hobbs, the race still to be determined.

On Saturday morning, Hobbs had 50.7% of the vote to Lake’s 49.3%, with 83% of the votes counted.

The former president also raised questions about the U.S. Senate races in Arizona and Nevada. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won the race in Arizona, beating Republican Blake Masters, but the very close competition in Nevada has yet to be decided.

“Democrats are finding all kinds of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a shame that could happen!” Trump wrote.

“So in Maricopa County they’re starting over,” Trump wrote in another post. “Mass voting machines didn’t work, but only in Republican districts. People were forced to wait for hours and then ran out or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands.”

“Even Kari Lake was taken to a Liberal Democrat constituency to vote. Others weren’t so lucky. It’s a scam and voter fraud, no different from ballot box stuffing. They stole the Electron [sic] by Blake Masters. Start the election again!” Trump said.

In a later message, the former president said, “RIGGED ELECTIONS, OPEN BORDERS = 3rd world countries. USA is a failed nation!”

“Idiot and possibly corrupt officials have lost control of the tainted election in Arizona. MACHINES BROKEN IN REPUBLICAN AREAS. A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote.

Trump was in part referring to Maricopa County, Arizona, which is the most populous county in the state. The county’s vote counting process has also been criticized by Masters, the Republican National Committee (RNC), and the Arizona Republican Party.

Bill Gates, a Republican who serves as chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, pushed back against those criticisms on Friday.

“The Republican National Committee’s suggestion that something untoward is happening here in Maricopa County is absolutely false and again, offensive to these fine election workers,” Gates said.

Lake also criticized the vote counting process in Maricopa County, telling Newsmax on Thursday, “They’re slowing down the results and trying to delay the inevitable.”

“We’re going to win. I’m 100% sure of that,” she said.

Gates dismissed Lake’s criticism, saying it was “offensive to Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slowing this down when they work 2-6 p.m. [a day].”

Trump also said that “they’re finding all kinds of ballots in Clark County, Nevada. They’re doing everything they can to steal the election from Adam Laxalt.”

Laxalt is in an extremely tight race with Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. With 95% of the votes counted, Laxalt has a narrow lead with 48.5% to Cortez Masto’s 48.41%.

Newsweek contacted former President Trump’s office for comment.

Former US President Donald Trump (left) embraces Arizona’s Republican nominee for Governor Kari Lake, whom he endorsed, during a campaign rally attended by former US President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on October 9, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump has declared the United States a “failed nation” and accused elections in Arizona and Nevada of suffering from fraud. Mario Tama/Getty Images

