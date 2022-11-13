Conrad Black: Donald Trump should pass the torch to Ron DeSantis





Supporters of Republican candidate for Florida governor Ron DeSantis cheer during an election watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2022. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Having predicted a seismic shock in this space last week during the US midterm elections, and no such shock having occurred, I owe an acknowledgment of my erroneous prediction and an updated assessment. Few people are more annoying or more frequently encountered than those who are fiercely loath to admit a mistake: I believe in the usefulness of confession. Although the Democratic Party, between the administration and its leaders in both houses of Congress, produced an utterly incompetent government for nearly two years, its leaders deftly managed to elude most of their candidates for Congress and for the office of President. governor to the reproach they have earned. Republicans are likely to win the House of Representatives and could still either tie or narrowly win control of the Senate, but the Democrats have almost created the impression of a miraculous electoral evacuation of Dunkirk from impending disaster. They used hatred and vilification of Trump as a proxy for government for two years, and that largely covered their evasion of accountability on Tuesday.

The midterm elections were, unbeknownst to me, as much a referendum on Donald Trump as President Joe Biden, and the issue was particularly confusing due to the Republican infighting between Trump and his supporters, those who endorse the policies of Trump but not Trump, and those who still become wobbling at the knees with nostalgia for the Bush-Clinton era when the US government was effectively a grand coalition between the two parties with members of these two families alternating for more than 30 years in major US government offices.

The heavy defeat of the only openly anti-Trump top contender for serious office on Tuesday, Colorado senatorial candidate Joseph ODea, again illustrates that Trump is first in the hearts of committed Republicans. But the Republicans’ inability to secure a substantial majority in either house of Congress confirms that his appeal does not go beyond his die-hard adherents, and he wards off as many votes as he attracts. Under these circumstances, the American system has reasonably ensured that the Democrats are deprived of their ability to continue inflicting their far-left agenda on the country, and Biden will miss time for the next two years as a lame president with both parts in a state of relative equilibrium.

No one can claim that what happened on Tuesday was some kind of vote of confidence for the administration. The polls have generally proven to be fairly accurate in predicting election results and there is no reason to doubt that they were also accurate in indicating that three-quarters of Americans are unhappy with the country’s trajectory and that a majority substantial does not endorse the President or Congress. . As the polls also suggest, the majority also do not believe that Donald Trump is the answer. The unambiguously important good news is that by far the highest midterm voter turnout in American history passed without any complaints or evidence of scheming. This, incidentally, reduces all the hysterical litter about democracy being on the ballot to utter nonsense. The so-called Jim Crow vote changes in Georgia were a huge success.

As persevering readers of this column know, I have always supported Donald Trump because of his political positions, as well as for reasons of long-standing personal friendship. In political terms, he was right to oppose illegal immigration, oil imports and effectively end unemployment by providing incentives through the tax system to invest in job creation in low-income areas. income from America and moving millions of unemployed workers into the workforce.

He was both right and brave to resist the onslaught on the oil and gas industries while steadily tightening anti-pollution standards, and he was right to bolster national defense, toughen sanctions on Iran and North Korea, and to make clear that if necessary, the United States would suppress the nuclear military capabilities of these countries by conventional military force. He tackled much-needed reform of the U.S. criminal justice system by showing greater leniency for nonviolent first-time offenders while helping municipalities strengthen law enforcement.

In all the cacophonous debate over threats to democracy, the crowning infamy has been the widespread attempt, jubilantly backed by a distressing number of anti-Trump Republicans, to represent that on January 6, 2021, Trump premeditated the insurrection, when in fact he urged his supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Trump has many weaknesses as a public figure that are unseemly for the holder of a high office and shock the nerves of people of good taste, though his acerbic and blunt jokes also entertainingly punch through the emphasis of many officials. . His enemies have less integrity, talent, and originality than he does, and many are afflicted with rotten political ethics. His attempt to elect many proteges and strengthen his control over Republicans was a bold move, but it did not succeed and he was bypassed by his former protege, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It is therefore with regret that I tentatively conclude that he would be better off handing over his political innovations and influence over his huge political following to rival DeSantis, who demonstrated on Tuesday by beating a former governor of his state by 1.5 million votes (about 20 points), a reward for an outstanding tenure as governor, that he is a worthy continuator of the best aspects of Trump’s legacy, yet is nearly invulnerable to the storm of stubbornness that overwhelms Trump. Trump was a very capable president and was unfairly removed from office, and the temptations to continue the titanic struggle to win back the presidency are obvious and legitimate. But the national interest as well as his own interest might now be better served by a dignified transition to a proven successor who has many of Trump’s strengths and few of his negative qualities. His enemies have lived off hating Trump for too long; they must be deprived of this cover and made to pay for their failures. Even more than with most American presidents, history will be much kinder to Donald Trump than his contemporaries have been.

