Imran Khan steps up his criticism of PM Shehbaz over appointment of army chief – Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan again criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday for discussing the appointment of the army chief with Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) supremo -N) Nawaz Sharif in London, saying that “the country’s importance decisions are made abroad.”

Addressing the Long March protesters via video link, the former prime minister said key decisions were made by those who have plundered the country’s wealth over the past 30 years.

Dismissing allegations that he made the appointment of the army chief controversial, Imran said: “I never made it controversial.”

I say that the head of the army must be appointed on merit. I don’t want an army chief, judge, IG, or NAB chief of my choosing. I want the best people based on merit.

The PTI resumed their long march from Lala Musa of Punjab today as PTI leader Asad Umar reached Jhang to lead a parallel march.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been leading public rallies to demand snap elections since his ousting by a common opposition. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected the request, saying the elections will take place as scheduled later next year.

On Friday, the PTI long march passed through Toba Tek Singh and Gujrat after its resumption from Wazirabad on Thursday.

Addressing his supporters via video link, Imran held Nawaz Sharif and his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for destroying institutions to protect their looted wealth.

He accused Nawaz of bribing the police and judges, and of trying to “buy off the generals in the 1990s to bring the army under his influence”.

“They introduced corruption into the system to control Pakistan and later Nawaz left the country after making a deal with Pervez Musharraf,” he added.

Appointment to the COAS: the head of the PTI speaks again of merit, of meritocracy

He also accused the managers of making Shehbaz Prime Minister of Pakistan through a conspiracy.

The country’s institutions have denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, Imran called on people to participate in the party’s long march for the sake of future generations, adding that it is rare that nations have the chance to change their destiny, but we have that chance now.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Saturday, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he believed Imran would be prime minister again.

Tribute to the passion and spirit of the people of Gujarat. From town to town there is only one voice, Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

I firmly believe that not only will our Haqeeqi Azadi movement be successful, but very soon Imran Khan will again be Prime Minister of Pakistan. »

According to PTI leader Faisal Javed, the former prime minister will address his supporters in Lala Musa via video link.

