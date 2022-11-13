Georgia election runoff highlights GOP concerns about Trump — and excitement surrounding DeSantis





Herschel Walkers’ success in his upcoming runoff against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock may hinge on which GOP luminaries flock to Georgia by Dec. 6, according to several Republicans.

Many are torn about whether that should include former President Donald Trump, whose party anchor status is under intense scrutiny amid a disappointing midterm result for Republicans. .

Since Tuesday night, the #1 question I’ve been getting is: Will Trump screw it all up? said Erick Erickson, a prominent Georgia-based conservative radio host who backed Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

Although the former president helped recruit Walker, a Georgia football legend and longtime friend of the Trump family, into the Senate contest last year, he was ultimately advised to campaign elsewhere in the general election. , two people familiar with the matter told CNN. Some Republicans are still haunted by Trump’s appearances in Georgia leading up to a pair of 2021 ballots that ended with Democrats winning both seats and taking control of the Senate. At the time, President Trump littered his campaign speeches with false claims that voter fraud was rampant in Georgia and that Republican officials had been working against him.

Walker’s allies feared that a Trump appearance before the midterms would discourage independents and women from the suburbs, critical voting blocks in the battleground state. Those concerns remain as Walker now enters the runoff period after neither he nor Warnock got more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday.

Some Georgia Republicans have said Trump’s decision to proceed with the planned launch of the 2024 campaign next week would distract from what should be paramount to every Republican right now, helping the party secure a majority in the Senate. Trump aides sent out invitations Thursday night for a Nov. 15 event at Mar-a-Lago, which the former president hopes will dampen the momentum behind Ron DeSantis, the popular Florida governor and potential chief presidential rival who slipped to re-election this week.

In fact, as a debate unfolds over whether Trump should campaign for Walker in the coming days, several Republicans have said they would look forward to an appearance by DeSantis.

We need every Republican surrogate we can get into the state to put their arm around Herschel. I think that [Virginia Gov. Glenn] Youngkin or DeSantis is better suited for the soft Republicans or suburban independents we need to train, said Ralph Reed, president of the Faith & Freedom Coalition.

Reed later noted that he thought Trump could also be helpful in boosting turnout among rural Georgia voters, although he cautioned that he was not speaking on behalf of the [Walker] country.

I’ll let them sort it out, he said.

Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise did not return a request for comment.

A person close to the Walker campaign said DeSantis would be a huge draw if we could get him, noting that the Florida governor did not campaign for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, although he sits just across the border and recently went up against candidates in New York, Arizona. , Nevada and Pennsylvania. Kemp won her own re-election bid on Tuesday, beating Democrat Stacey Abrams for the second time. And the Georgia governor has told his allies he wants to help Walker in any way he can, including getting on the campaign trail for him, according to a person briefed on those conversations.

DeSantis would be helpful. Youngkin would be helpful. Kemp will be helpful. I think those are the biggest draws in Georgia, Erickson said.

A Republican with knowledge of DeSantis’ political operations said DeSantis’ interest in campaigning for Walker hinges on what happens with the other two Senate races in Arizona and Nevada. The two contests remain too close to announce, but if Republicans win either race, control of the upper house will revert to Georgia.

He becomes the center of the political universe at that time, said this person.

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment on his future travel plans. Though DeSantis backed Republicans on tough battlegrounds and campaigned for controversial candidates like Arizonas Kari Lake and Pennsylvanias Doug Mastriano, he made no such midterm effort to help Walker amid a flurry of headlines about the turbulent past and personal issues of former Heisman Trophy winners.

DeSantis, whose Tallahassee executive residence is 20 miles from the Florida-Georgia border, also did not join the GOP fight in Peach State two years ago for a pair of ultimately lost Republican senators. .

But a Republican fundraiser close to DeSantis said the Florida governor would likely make the trip across the border if he thought he could help Walker. He’s a Republican leader and he wants Republicans to take the Senate, the fundraiser said.

But if DeSantis shows up in Georgia, Trump allies have said it will be exponentially harder to convince the former president to stay out of state himself. Much to the frustration of those who want a distraction-free environment for Walker, Trump has continued to hurl insults at DeSantis in recent days, lashing out at the Florida governor in a statement Thursday that called him an average Republican governor who lacked loyalty and class for refusing to rule out his own candidacy for the White House.

If the Florida Republican campaigns for Walker, those attacks would likely escalate, a person close to Trump said.

To imagine [Trump] seeing Ron campaigning for Herschel as he is told, please stay away. It would go ballistic, this person said.

A Trump aide, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said one idea floated was to ask the former president to help Walker financially with a generous check. Trumps MAGA Inc. super PAC gave $16.4 million to candidates in the final weeks of the 2022 cycle and it was serving more than $100 million on its fundraising committees at the end of September, according to data from the federal elections.

He’s looking to figure out how he can salvage this moment and one of the ways he can do that is to help Walker win, a Trump adviser said, referring to Tuesday’s disappointing results for Republicans and the crushing defeat of Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, whom Trump had endorsed in the Republican Senate primary.

But I think there’s no way he can announce a campaign for president and not campaign for Walker, the person added, saying Trump’s absence from Georgia as a presumed frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination would suggest he is a liability for vulnerable Republicans. toxic message to send at the start of a presidential campaign.

Michael Caputo, a 2016 Trump campaign aide who remains close to the former president, said Trump should do everything possible to raise money for Walker because a presidential announcement will likely lead to increased Democratic contributions to Warnock.

You have to make up for that on Walker’s side. From my perspective, the best thing Trump can do is donate and raise a ton of money for Herschel because he can, Caputo said.

Trump’s political team has been in talks about how best to help Walker since it became clear the Georgia Senate race would move to a second round, according to two sources familiar with, who both said nothing had not been firmly decided.

President Trump is 220-16 in races that have been called, and with President Trump’s backing, Herschel Walker, after forcing a runoff, is well positioned to win, Trump’s spokesman said. , Taylor Budowich, in a statement to CNN.

Much of the sensitivity around a Trump visit to Georgia stems from his campaign appearances for former GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler two years ago, when the two Republicans were fighting for survival in their own second-round contests.

On the eve of those runoffs in 2021, Trump tore into Republican officials statewide for refusing to contest Georgia’s 2020 election results, falsely claiming he had won the state and promising to return when Kemp would be re-elected to campaign against the incumbent GOP. , which Trump then fulfilled by recruiting Perdue to challenge Kemp in a primary.

Republicans back in Washington watched the rally in horror at the time, deeply concerned that Trump’s intense focus on voter fraud and various attacks on Republican officials across the state would reduce voter turnout among his main supporters the following day. Ultimately, Loeffler and Perdue lost their runoff, catapulting Warnock and Jon Ossof to the Senate and giving the Democrats a narrow majority.

The episode has come back to haunt Trump as Republicans face a potentially identical 2021 scenario, with the Senate controlling Georgia if Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election in Arizona and Republican Adam Laxalt unseating incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada. . Laxalt currently has a slim lead while Kelly is more than 100,000 votes ahead of his Republican opponent, according to the vote tally Friday morning. Less concerned that he’s delivering a message that depresses turnout, Republicans are primarily concerned this time around that Trump will ultimately be a drag on Walker in a once deep-red state that’s now trending towards purple and where the polarizing former president could alienating the exact voters Walker needs to win.

Herschel needs to do better among Kemp voters and suburban independents, Reed said. About 5% of voters who went to Kemp did not go to Herschel and he must get at least 1 in 4.

