Jokowi discusses strengthening cooperation to advance the Indo-Pacific region





Bisnis.comCAMBODIA – Continuing the agenda of a working visit to Cambodia, Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto accompanies the President Joko Widodo attend the summit (Summit) ASEAN-The 2nd Australia held at Shoka Hotel, Phnom Penh on Saturday (12/11). Full ASEAN cooperation with Dialogue Partners began in 1974 and was first conducted with Australia. The cooperation has also been strengthened to become the first comprehensive strategic partnership, demonstrating the existence of very strong strategic trust between ASEAN and Australia. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo said that as the first dialogue partners to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN, Australia and ASEAN have an important role to play in building a region stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. “ASEAN and Australia also share a common understanding of the importance of respecting international law. I hope Australia also shares a common vision with ASEAN on the importance of inclusive cooperation. Inclusiveness is very important to build strategic trust,” said President Joko Widodo. At the summit attended by ASEAN leaders and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, President Joko Widodo said three things related to the direction of cooperation that could be strengthened between ASEAN and Australia. First, according to the president, ASEAN and Australia should continue to establish concrete cooperation in the Indo-Pacific context. “I am sure that ASEAN-Australia can immediately take a number of pilot projects among the 4 priorities for cooperation listed in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. In this regard, as Chairman of the ‘ASEAN next year, Indonesia is expecting Australia’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum,’ President Joko Widodo said. The second axis of cooperation is that Australia can become a bridge to strengthen communication between ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF). For this reason, Indonesia proposes that communication between the ASEAN Secretariat and the PIF can be established. “Thirdly, on a bilateral note, I invite Australia to participate in and contribute to the Indonesia-Pacific Development Forum meeting, which will focus on economic cooperation and development in the Pacific region,” said President Joko Widodo. During the meeting, President Joko Widodo also stressed the importance of ASEAN and Australia which have the responsibility of making the region the epicenter of growth. Also present to accompany President Jokowi to the 2nd ASEAN-Australia Summit were the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Enjoy premium content for deeper insights

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20221113/9/1597587/jokowi-bahas-penguatan-kerja-sama-untuk-memajukan-kawasan-indo-pasifik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos