Despite Imran’s road show, Sharif firmly in the saddle with military backing





Islamabad: Since his ousting following his defeat in a ‘no confidence’ vote in Pakistan’s parliament, which brought to power a coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan has waged a relentless campaign via massive public rallies and an anti-Long March government roar, which he calls the “freedom march.”

Khan’s goal is to topple the new ruling configuration and force snap elections in the country.

The current coalition government of at least 13 political parties, forged under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, faces a major challenge and threat from Khan, whose long march against the government resumed after a week delay, after Khan survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad, Punjab, leaving him with gunshot wounds.

Now that Khan is seated in his residence in Lahore and recuperating, his march continues towards the capital – Islamabad with him, addressing his supporters daily via video link.

The big question that remains is whether the Shehbaz Sharif government would be able to withstand Khan’s planned, strategic and major political assault as his supporters in Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party plan to surround Islamabad and suffocate everyone. roads leading to the national capital, demanding the immediate removal of the government and the announcement of snap elections in the country.

Will Shehbaz Sharif be forced to accept the terms of the former Prime Minister amid growing public pressure or what can also be called a serious threat of anarchy and chaos across the masses by Khan?

One thing that seems as clear as writing on the wall is the fact that the current power configuration in Pakistan has the backing of the country’s powerful military establishment, which it seems is not ready to back down. his stance of not only supporting the government in power, but also of denying, ignoring and rejecting the impositions imposed on them or attributed to them by Khan’s continued targeted campaign against them.

ALSO READ – Imran Khan assassination bid: Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province finally register FIR

It is a well-known secret that Khan was brought to power thanks to the widespread support of the military establishment who backed him wholeheartedly, which is why the opposition then and the government parties today were almost “irrelevant” during Khan’s tenure.

But Khan’s show of power and his grand claims of having the best and most capable team on his side fell like the house of cards when he lost the support of the same military establishment, against which he now stands and whom he defies in public.

It is a known fact that in Pakistan, the political regime depends on the support of the mighty military to gain power or even retain power in political office. This has certainly remained the same since the formation of the country and seems to continue to hold, which in the current scenario goes in favor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

And given the argument mentioned above, it would not be wrong to tie Khan and his ongoing campaign with a fish out of water and the coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif as the most suitable option in terms majority in political representation through an established coalition government – ​​versus Khan’s political credentials and a one-man force claiming political supremacy over others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orissapost.com/despite-imrans-road-show-sharif-firmly-in-saddle-with-military-support/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos