Sir Tom Devine: Boris Johnson’s list brings ‘dishonor’ to Lords

BORIS Johnson’s honors list is a disgrace and undermines the status of the House of Lords, according to Scotland’s most prominent historian.

Sir Tom Devine has attacked appointments to the Upper House of Parliament made by the former Prime Minister, including that of Secretary of State for Scotland.

The University of Edinburgh’s emeritus professor of history described Alister Jack as a ‘lackey’ who was in contention for a seat because of his ‘relentless and lying loyalty’ to a ‘discredited’ Mr Johnson.

Former PMs are allowed to hand over our peerages after leaving Downing Street and often choose to reward donors and party supporters.

Mr Jack was appointed Secretary of State for Scotland by Mr Johnson in 2019 and has been a constant supporter of the Prime Minister throughout the Partygate scandal which ultimately forced his resignation.

He was one of the few ministers who did not resign from Mr Johnson’s government following the revelations.

The MP for Dumfries and Galloway retained his Cabinet post during the short administration of Liz Truss and was reappointed last month by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Times reported that Jack is one of four Tory MPs who will be elevated to Lords by Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list.

Nadine Dorries, the controversial former culture secretary, who was another close ally of Mr Johnson, is also in the running for a peerage.

Mr Johnson has also appointed two loyal advisers to become the youngest peers ever. Ross Kempsell, 30, and Charlotte Owen, a former assistant to Johnson who is believed to be in her 20s.

‘I doubt there has ever been a more disgraceful resignation honors list than that contemplated and reported in the media than that of the utterly discredited former Prime Minister Boris Johnson,’ Sir Tom told the Herald on Sunday.

“The lackeys mentioned in the list, including the Secretary of State for Scotland, have but one thing in common, an unrelenting, adoring, lying loyalty to the most amoral Prime Minister not only in memory of man, but for a very long time before that.

“Their membership of the Lords, if granted, will confirm its dubious status with 173 sitting members as the second largest legislature on earth after the Chinese National People’s Congress.

“The majority of the men and women who now sit in the House of Lords are men and women of unquestionable distinction, experience and ability. Lord Speaker John McFall is a Scot of unquestionable integrity blameless. How can they tolerate this list? which can only dishonor their House?”

Mr Johnson’s plans for a list of peerages were criticized in July, with the Lord Speaker saying it could erode public confidence in our parliamentary system.

It has been reported that the House of Lords Nominating Commission (Holac), the body responsible for checking peerages, is delaying Mr Johnson’s plans.

Lord McFall was supposed at the time to speak to Philip Norton, a Tory peer, about his private member’s bill which would grant statutory powers to Holac.

It would prevent future prime ministers from recommending peers to the Crown before the commission decides on their suitability and would also require them to tell the commission why candidates meet the appointment criteria.

Over the summer, Lord McFall wrote to Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, the latest candidates in the Tory leadership race, urging them not to follow Mr Johnson’s modus operandi which has led to cronyism charges.

In his letter, Lord McFall said: An oversized House of Lords, combined with the fact that some recently appointed members have not been particularly active, undermines public confidence in our parliamentary system. I am sure you will agree that public confidence in politics, in our parliament and in our constitution is crucial.

Asked to address Sir Tom’s concerns, a spokeswoman referred to Lord McFall’s previous comments.

He said: There is a need to review the appointments process, including a more robust vetting system and potentially stronger powers for Holac, ensuring that new appointees are able to make a valuable contribution to the job. important to the house.

“I urge the government to look at this, building on the work of those who have already gathered plenty of evidence on this and proposed sensible reforms. I am always open to dialogue with the government on these issues.

“A review of the appointments system is, however, only one part of what must be a broader package of reform of the House of Lords, including reducing the size of the house and increasing the diversity of its membership, which which allows us to reach all parts of the UK.

Last week, after reports emerged that the Scottish secretary was among those nominated for a peerage, a spokesperson for Mr Jack said: We cannot comment on speculation about peerages. Alister Jack is absolutely committed to representing his constituents and working with the First Minister to continue to serve the people of Scotland.

It is understood that if Mr Jack’s peerage continues, he would remain an MP until the next general election and then take his seat.

This decision, criticized by the SNP, would avoid a by-election.