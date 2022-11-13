In the 2022 election, the GOP is paying to be Trump’s party





Election day has come and gone, and the count continues without a definitive answer to the question of what the balance of power will look like in the next two years. But a clear message came from voters: a desire for stability in times of trouble, a call for seriousness when needed.

Whatever the final numbers, 2022 will be remembered as an election that produced a gradual earthquake, an election of small changes that ended in big surprises, an election in which the party that hopes to regain House emerges disappointed and more divided. The 2022 election was a double referendum: on President Biden and the Democrats but also on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.

Trump changed policy in many ways, and Republicans paid the price on Tuesday. His presence created an energized electorate. Since his election, turnouts have become the norm: a midterm record in 2018, a record for the presidential year in 2020 and a near-record again this year. Midterm elections usually mean complacency among voters whose party just won the White House. In the era of Trump, every election has consequences and both sides are highly motivated.

Despite all the shouting and anger that has marked politics in recent years, voters were in no mood to throw up their ass. So far, only a handful of House members have lost their elections. The changes occurred more in open seats than in seats held by incumbents. No incumbent senator has yet been defeated, but the race in Georgia is heading to a second round. An exception to this pattern is Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D), who conceded to Republican Joe Lombardo on Friday.

Republicans campaigned against what they described as a radical leftist agenda by Biden and congressional Democrats. They were counting on high inflation, worries about disorder and Bidens’ low approval rating to give them a landslide victory and the chance to dramatically change the course of politics. The message from voters was hardly a mandate for a major course change. Fears of a Trumpian ruling party in Washington have many voters standing in the way and saying to go slow.

For years, Republicans have stressed the importance of the Supreme Court as a way to mobilize their base. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court became a burden on Republican candidates, an institution seen by many Democratic voters as capable of suppressing women’s rights and a symbol of Republican-controlled government. Abortion rights supporters, women and young voters in particular, turned out in droves.

In August, the red state of Kansas issued the first warning to Republicans against the backlash over the Dobbs decision, with voters overwhelmingly saying they want to protect abortion rights in the state constitution. This month, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, considered the party’s most vulnerable governor, won re-election by about 17,000 votes.

Republicans failed to make meaningful gains in part because they failed to attract voters who often make the biggest difference in midterm elections. Whenever there has been a party change in the House in the recent midterm elections, independent voters have played a decisive role in helping the winning party. This year, independent voters split their voters nearly evenly, 49% for Democratic House candidates and 47% for Republicans, according to exit polls from Edison Research.

The failure of Republicans to convert more of these independent voters to their side is a flashing yellow light that voters who can make the difference between winning and losing are not calling for major change. Perhaps they were worried about choosing a party in which a majority says they don’t think Biden was legitimately elected.

Trump loaded the party with weak candidates. With better candidates in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, the Republicans might have taken control of the Senate. Instead, the Democrats won a seat in Pennsylvania and occupied both Arizona and Nevada. The victory in Nevada, where Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was projected as the winner Saturday night, gives Democrats the 50 seats needed to retain control (with Vice President Harris’ deciding vote); a win in Georgia’s runoff next month would give them 51 seats.

Absence of antititular humor has given mixed results in some states. One example is Wisconsin, which has weathered some of the nation’s fiercest partisan warfare over the past decade. On Tuesday, voters re-elected Democratic Governor Tony Evers, one of the country’s least charismatic politicians, and Republican Senator Ron Johnson, one of the most controversial. In New Hampshire, voters re-elected Republican Governor Chris Sununu by 15 points and Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan by nearly 10.

Everyone took notice of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)’s huge re-election win: a 19-point margin over former Gov. Charlie Crist. That eye-popping number has thrust him into the spotlight as Trump’s strongest potential challenger for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination if the two end up running. But Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who lost to Trump in the 2016 nomination battle, also won reelection by more than 16 points. The Florida Republican who had a bad night was Trump.

DeSantis wasn’t the only incumbent governor to up the score. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) won by nearly 26 points and likely helped pull JD Vance, the party’s Senate candidate, across the finish line in his race against Tim Ryan. In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, once seen by some Republicans as vulnerable, demolished her challenger by 11 points. Now she is a national figure. In Colorado, Democratic Governor Jared Polis won re-election by 17 points.

Democrats also did well in state legislative races where it mattered most, holding all of their legislative majorities while gaining control of Republican chambers in a number of states. This, too, ran counter to medium-term models. Democrats lost hundreds of legislative seats in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections. Democrats captured both chambers. The same thing happened in Minnesota. In both states, Democrats now have full control of government.

In 2020, as voters sent Biden to the White House and Trump into exile in Florida, Republicans made gains in the U.S. House of Representatives, an unusual pattern in a presidential election year. That left Democrats under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with a narrow majority. If Republicans end up taking control of the House, they could have as thin a margin as Democrats have in the past two years. Good luck to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) if he manages to win the presidency by controlling his conference as deftly as Pelosi managed his.

The Senate was still up for grabs, but some optimistic Republicans were talking about the possibility of taking a majority with 52 or 53 seats. Now they wonder how, in a year like this, Democrats could actually grow their numbers. On this point as on many other things, they will point the finger at Trump.

The House results remain the biggest surprise of the election, and they have caused a lot of angst within the Republican Party. Even after Trump lost the White House in 2020, most GOP leaders concluded they couldn’t win the election without their constituents. It gave Trump the power to meddle in the election, while drawing attention to himself as he falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen. Democrats called Republicans the MAGA (Make America Great Again) party. Republicans followed Trump for the sole purpose of gaining power. Now they can conclude that they can’t decisively win as long as he wields a dominant influence. The calls to move on are getting louder and louder.

In today’s divided country, all presidents polarize, but Biden may not be so scary for voters. It certainly does not engender Trump’s reactions. At a time when nearly 3 in 4 voters said they were angry or unhappy with the way things were going, the Bidens party managed to rob Republicans of landslide House gains and hold on to its majority in the Senate.

One figure in exit polls that has drawn considerable attention is that the 10% of voters who said they somewhat disapproved of Bidens’ performance have consistently narrowly supported Democratic House candidates. In 2018, the cohort of voters who said they somewhat disapproved of Trump backed the Democratic candidates by 29 points, a much stronger rebuke from the party of presidents.

The final chapters of the 2022 election have yet to be written. A Republican-controlled House, if that’s how it ends, will mean significantly different priorities, investigations into the Biden administration and a changed climate of government in the capital. On the legislative level, there could be blockages as well as bipartite agreements. Yet the big story of this election is the damage Trump caused and the price Republicans paid for not standing up to him sooner.

