What to expect in Pakistan now: here are four possible scenarios





Unrest in Pakistan continues towards a likely denouement by the end of this month, when Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to step down. Whether he does this, who his successor is, how he will be appointed and what relationship there is between him and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, these issues are crucial for the political future in Pakistan.

After escaping an apparent assassination attempt, Khan decided not to call off the long march that started on October 28 from Lahore, destination Islamabad, in a bid to demand an immediate election.

While the Shehbaz Sharif government still holds the cards, behind the current political chaos in Pakistan lies the falling out between Khan and his former boss Bajwa, and this needs to be resolved for some political calm. There’s a lot of speculation as to how this could all play out.

Here are four possible scenarios for the days ahead.

SCENARIO 1: General Bajwa resigns on schedule and a successor is appointed.

Everything indicates that this is the most likely scenario. Bajwa is due to retire on November 29 and he has said repeatedly over the past few months that he has no desire to continue beyond that date.

On November 10, Inter Service Public Relations, the media and publicity wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that Bajwa had visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits. On November 9, he had visited the corps in Peshawar, a day after a meeting of corps commanders in Rawalpindi, which was possibly his last official meeting with senior army officers.

Bajwa had started the farewell calls on November 1 with a visit to the army’s air defense command. The next day he was in command of the strategic forces of the armed forces.

The transfer of power to Bajwas’ successor will take place on the day of his retirement. No names have yet been announced, which is unusual and likely due to current political circumstances. But it is very likely that the successor will be finalized.

With Imran Khan almost certain to return whenever elections are held and if they are free and fair, how the PTI leader gets along with Bajwa’s successor will be important. In anticipation, Khan was pushing for a consensual army chief, who would be appointed after consultations between himself, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief.

Sharif, who is visiting his brother Nawaz in London, said he would not give up the prime minister’s power to appoint the army chief at any cost, Dawn said from a source close to him. Khan, for his part, has already drawn the battle lines, stating that with a new army leader appointed by thieves and traitors, his portrayal of the Sharifs would be tainted by his association with them.

Even though, through some twists and turns in the story, Khan manages to name his man, there is no certainty that this named person will remain loyal to him. If Pakistan’s recent history is any guide, army chiefs tend to outrank political bosses. Bajwa was Nawaz Sharif’s appointment in 2016. The judicial ouster of Sharifs in 2016-2017 was widely believed to have been orchestrated by the military.

SCENARIO 2: General Bajwa does not withdraw and continues in a second extension.

Despite indications that Bajwa is considering stepping down, speculation continues that he might not. At a recent press conference, Khan called it a billion dollar question.

If Bajwa stays even though it seems unlikely at this stage, it could happen for one of two reasons.

One, as part of an agreement between him, the Sharif government and Imran, so that the new army chief can be appointed by the next government, which Khan says will be his.

After the offer on his life last week, Khan named Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an ISI major general, Faisal Naseer, as those who drafted the plan to overthrow him and demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister and Sanaullah.

But to the surprise of many, he omitted Bajwa’s name, giving rise to speculation that he is keeping a door open for the army chief and for a possible negotiated end to the standoff.

Secondly, Bajwa could give himself an extension as a precursor to an intervention by the army, the main objective of which would be to put an end to Imran Khan’s tightrope strategy in the national interest, which , in the lexicon of the Pakistani army, coincides with its own interests.

Khan’s decision to continue the long march even after the attempt on his life with him addressing the rallies remotely via video before joining the march in person as it reaches Islamabad seems to suggest he is keeping his options open .

He has already crossed several red lines when it comes to the military, including his open attempts to incite rebellion against senior brass and Bajwa’s insults on several occasions. If the military decides it has crossed one red line too many, the most likely form of intervention would be martial law. Many see it as an interim or short-lived solution that could last until the next election. The Pakistani military has learned from experience that long years of military rule can be just as detrimental to its interests.

But an extension to Bajwa, whatever the route, will not sit well within the army, where the hierarchical pyramid continues to shed civil servants along the way. Keeping one person at the top beyond their time jeopardizes the careers of many others below.

There have been three leaders since 2007, when Musharraf left COAS after nine years. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani negotiated an extension, for a total of six years. The next man in charge, Raheel Sharif, went on time after three years. Bajwa also served for six years.

Khan draws his support from the urban middle classes of Pakistan. The Pakistan Army considers itself to be the only non-feudal, non-dynastic and predominantly middle-class Pakistani organization. Unsurprisingly, Khan is now believed to be popular with broad sections of the military and, to equal extent, Bajwa is a hated figure. An extension would make it worse for him.

Bajwas own cohort in the military is long gone and he is seen as out of touch with young officers. Martial law could bring divisions to light. Under these circumstances, even a counter-coup is not beyond the realm of possibility.

SCENARIO 3: Imran gets what he wants and a snap election is called in a big deal.

In this scenario, under the pressure Khan exerts throughout the Long March, the three sides in this battle negotiate a resolution. The Shehbaz Sharif government could resign and an interim government would be formed to organize the elections. Bajwa would continue until the election, but back down to let Khan win. He would return home afterwards, and Imran Khan would appoint his own army commander.

Although he said the military should be as responsible as any other government organization, once in power Imran may not try to restore the civil-military balance, but he will choose a COAS that supports his ambitions. and his political projects. But as noted above, this may not work exactly as Khan would like.

In 1993, after President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a falling out, army chief General Waheed Kakar stepped in to end the standoff. He got both men to resign to clean up the slate, and an interim government was formed under the prime ministership of Moeen Qureshi, who had been at the IMF and the World Bank. The ISI took a hands-off approach and Benazir Bhutto won the election.

But the army and the establishment remained all-powerful. During his first term from 1988 to 1990, Bhutto attempted to circumvent them, which proved costly. She was fired before she even reached halfway through her term. In his second stint, Bhutto was more circumspect in his dealings with the militablishment, but still could not complete his term. She was fired by President Farooq Leghari as corruption allegations against her and her husband Asif Zardari escalated and started making waves internationally.

SCENARIO 4: Imran does not succeed in this scenario, the long march runs out of steam.

Khan is persuaded by the military, and possibly signals from international players, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China and the United States, to let the march die out without the planned climax. in Islamabad. The injured leg may be useful in such an eventuality. Either the march ends on its own, which seems likely without his active participation. Prime Minister Sharif’s government remains until the next elections, scheduled for mid-2023, giving him enough time to stabilize the economy.

An orderly succession in the military takes place on schedule. The first impulse of the next COAS would be to consolidate its grip on the institution and to reinforce its domination over Pakistan, and over the government in place. With all his talk about wanting to hold the military accountable to political leaders, Imran is becoming untrustworthy in the eyes of the military the same way Nawaz Sharif was.

Ironically, the Sharif brothers and the Bhuttos will turn, in this scenario, to the army to save their government and guarantee their survival after the next elections. The army assures that the PTI will not win the next elections. The disqualification of Imran Khan is a drop in the bucket in this sense. But that only means that Pakistan’s political instability will continue.

