T20 World Cup: Ramiz Raja, Pakistan’s hero of 1992, reveals Imran Khan’s speech to the team – News





As the final approached at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Raja, who was part of the 1992 squad, echoed Imran Khans charismatic short pep talk.

As the current Pakistani team prepare for the biggest moment of their career, the man who knows what it is like to hold the coveted trophy gave an emotional speech to the boys and recalled Captain Imran’s speech Khans, winner of the 1992 World Cup.

Looking ahead to the G-final, the magnificent cauldron that is Melbourne Cricket Ground Ramiz Raja, who was part of the 1992 squad, echoed the charismatic short speech of Imran Khans, as he gave a pep talk to the current team, in the MCG locker room.

You know we had the shortest speech in the World Cup, by the way, former captain Raja told the squad.

But when we went there, there were 90,000 people. Imran (Khan) was the captain and he told us that this will probably never happen again in our lives and careers. Go ahead and enjoy this (moment). No need to do anything else. Don’t guess your performance. Go there and enjoy the atmosphere. You don’t get such moments in our career. Go ahead, relax and approach him with confidence, with strong body language and give him your best, he added.

Raja, who is the current chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said it was a great comeback for the team after they were in danger of being knocked out of the competition at the Super 12 stadium.

Pakistan, who suffered a heartbreaking last-ball defeat to rivals India in their opener at the MCG, were then stunned by Zimbabwe in Perth. But they bounced back with two wins against the Netherlands and then South Africa in Perth and Sydney respectively. Still, they risked an early exit despite beating Bangladesh at the Adelaide Ring, but were thrown out by the Netherlands, who toppled South Africa.

Congratulations. It was a tremendous response, an incredible response, an incredible comeback. You should be proud of yourself. And it is because of unity. When you play for each other, when there is unity, it is defined in the performance. And in the future, whatever happens, give your 100%, said the 60-year-old.

Raja also paid a glowing tribute to the coaching staff, who have played a vital role in the progress of the team.

And to the entire coaching staff, thank you very much. It meant a lot to the fans in Pakistan. There is a unified position that we had, it is a unified dressing room. And people love everything this team does. Lots of good vibes, energy now, I was just telling them (players) not to worry about the performance critical aspect. There will be critical analysis of the game, and some will go beyond that, but that shouldn’t stop us from performing. Like I said, success is the best way and don’t worry about anything else. Go ahead, enjoy it, said Raja, who played 57 Tests and 1,987 One Day Opens.

