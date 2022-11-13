Saturday Night Live Cold Open Spoofs’ Fox & Friends try to quit Donald Trump after midterm losses – Deadline





While Rupert Murdoch-owned outlets have visibly blamed Donald Trump for the Republicans’ midterm losses, Saturday Night Live spoofed Fox & Friends as it tried to break the news to the former Celebrity Apprentice host that he was no longer their favorite guest.

“Mr. President. I don’t know how to tell you this. But we’ve moved on. We can’t have you on the show anymore,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Gardner) told Donald Trump after Republicans dashed hopes of a red wave.

“What? What did I do?” Trump (James Austin Johnson) asked them. “Was it the insurrection?

He then goes through a series of moments from the past seven years in which many media have predicted his demise – impeachment, “Ukraine blackmail”, Charlottesville, an unbuilt wall – to see him in the continued embrace of the GOP, and with it Murdoch’s Empire.

“It’s because you lost. Mister President. We just don’t see a future with you. But we can still be friends,” Doocy (Mikey Day) told her.

Then Trump rushed to stay on the air. “Hey, don’t push me away!” said Trump. “I have a big announcement and it’s not what you think. I’m running for president again.

Fox News hosts don’t listen and say goodbye to The Donald.

“It was awkward, but we’re finally free. Change is on the horizon and I have a pretty good idea we won’t hear from him again,” Doocy said, before noticing Trump calling his phone Next, Brian Kilmeade (Bowen Yang) gets a call from the ex-president, before Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Trump protege Kari Lake (Cecily Strong) suddenly makes an appearance on the set of Fox & Friends.

“You think if I lose I’m going to walk away? Not on your life,” Lake said.

The Democrats’ surprisingly strong midterm performance, one of the biggest political stories this year, made it all but certain that SNL would tackle it one way or another. They chose to go with a parody of cable news, a fairly stock and cold open premise, and tapped into Johnson’s knack for emulating Trump and his streams of consciousness. In fact, when Trump was president, his calls to Fox & Friends went on so long that the hosts seemed to be trying to remind him that he had to have a bigger job to do.

In the latest skit, Johnson’s Trump wasn’t all that different from the actual rants of Trump’s Truth Social, especially when he lashed out at the new emerging right-wing darling and Trump rival, Ron DeSantis. “I created Ron DeSantis. He was going to lose, until I sent FBI agents to go and fix his election,” Trump told the hosts.

The highlight of the skit was Strong’s return as Lake, the former TV presenter and election denier who acted like she was sure to win the race. Instead, she still trails Democrat Katie Hobbs in the vote count. “I believe the election was rigged and the results should be thrown out,” Lake told Fox & Friends hosts, changing to another version when told she had a narrow lead.

“That’s why I’ve always said, this is a democracy. Trust the system. Trust the voters,” Lake told the hosts.

SNL editors also delved into Lake’s use of wispy filters. “Who do the Arizonans want to lead? Katie Hobbs, who is hiding in a basement, or me, Kari Lake, who lives right here in this pool of Vaseline, and who is there every day at CVS, asking black customers if they work here, “said said Lake.

The cold open also featured an update, with Doocy referring to Democrats retaining control of the Senate. Earlier in the evening, the networks really called the Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto, assuring Democrats will have 50 seats to retain a majority. The House’s control is still uncertain.

More soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2022/11/saturday-night-live-spoofs-fox-friends-attempt-to-move-on-from-donald-trump-after-midterm-losses-1235170921/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos