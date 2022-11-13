To achieve 23% NRE by 2025, Jokowi invites us to invest in ASEAN





Liputan6.com, Jakarta As part of the implementation of the ASEAN-US (US) Summit, the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched, which is expected to be part of the solution to the global situation facing extraordinary challenges . This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi when he spoke as the coordinating country for the dialogue at the ASEAN-US summit attended by ASEAN leaders and US President Joe Biden at the Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, quoted from Ministry of Economy website. , Sunday (13/11/2022). . This partnership is launched at a time when the world is facing extraordinary challenges. “I would like to read a summary of ASEAN Common Sense, in which the ASEAN-US partnership can help be part of the solution,” President Joko Widodo said. President Jokowi was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto. Furthermore, President Joko Widodo proposed three things that needed to be done at the same time as a solution to the challenges. The first is related to achieving a partnership for regional peace and stability, where ASEAN wants the US presence in the region to bring positive energy for peace. “U.S. support for ASEAN’s centrality must also translate into concrete actions, particularly ASEAN’s role as an agenda-setter of momentum in the region and the formation of an inclusive regional architecture,” said President Joko Widodo. The second thing that was conveyed by President Joko Widodo was to build partnerships for regional and global resilience. Policy synergies should be encouraged to ensure the stability of the financial system, the support of liquidity and the effectiveness of economic policies. Efforts to strengthen food security must also be a top priority. “I hope that ASEAN and the United States can work together to increase food production capacity, develop high-quality seeds, use agricultural technology, and strengthen food security strategies in the region,” he said. President Joko Widodo. Third, related to building partnerships for a sustainable future. President Joko Widodo said ASEAN is firmly committed to realizing a sustainable future. For example, ASEAN will increase the use of renewable energy to 23% by 2025. We appreciate the United States’ commitment toclean energyin the zone. ASEAN-US cooperation can be geared towards encouraging investment and transfer of low-carbon technologies, creating new jobs in the energy transition and creating a conducive regulatory and financing framework, President Joko Widodo concluded. .

