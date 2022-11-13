UK and India need each other more than ever, says Boris Johnson

UK-India ties will remain on a phenomenal upward trajectory under Indian-born British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the country’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

The two countries need each other more than ever as we live in dangerous and turbulent times, he said.

Johnson also called on the two countries to finalize a free trade agreement, saying he couldn’t wait until next Diwali for that.

No mission I have led has been as successful as the one in April this year when I arrived in Gujarat and was welcomed like Sachin Tendulkar. There were pictures of me everywhere and literally thousands of people dancing in the streets, Johnson said in his speech at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

Noting that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the future of the Indo-British partnership during his visit to India, Johnson said they had had fantastic discussions and there had been results.

India has become the number one supplier of overseas students to the UK. There are 1,08,000 Indian students in the UK to support our education industry, he said.

The former British Prime Minister pointed out that even without a free trade agreement, the two countries have seen bilateral trade increase by 28%.

Let’s finally achieve this free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have had a tire punctured since I left power. Prime Minister Modi and I said it would be done by Diwali. I will not wait for the next Diwali to conclude this free trade agreement. I wonder what the heist is, Johnson said.

The government I was proud to lead had more ministers who could trace their origins to India than any other government in the world. The crowning glory of my approach is that my replacement himself is of Indian descent, he said.

Last month, Rishi Sunak was named Britain’s first Indian-born prime minister after the brief tenure of Liz Truss, who took over after Johnson stepped down as prime minister.

I know that under Rishi, this relationship, so strong and so dynamic, will follow the same phenomenal upward trajectory. We need each other now more than ever because, as Prime Minister Modi and his Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had said, we live in dangerous and turbulent times, Johnson said.

The former British Prime Minister also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for a vile and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Even if the United Kingdom and India were not bound by ties of love, feelings, family, trade, commerce, if we were not bound by personal economic interests, we would be united for this fervor and this vital reason that our two democracies are forced to confront the irresponsible and sometimes dangerous behavior of coercive autocracies worldwide, he added.

Hitting Putin, Johnson made three predictions. Putin will rightly lose, so Putin will be beaten out of simple heroism of love and fatherland by the Ukrainian people, he said.

Claiming the conflict was a disastrous advertisement for Putin’s war machine, he said Russian exports of military equipment would be badly affected.

This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China, he predicted.

The bear looks increasingly desperate and pushed by a giant, assertive Kung Fu Panda, he said.

The former British Prime Minister also hailed the collaboration between India and the UK to provide Covid vaccines to the world and compared the successful handling of the pandemic in democracies like the UK and India to that of autocracies like China.

