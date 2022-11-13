Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed a nostalgic desire to become a regional leader again?





Has the Prime Minister developed a nostalgic desire to become a regional leader again? I ask the question seriously. There seems to be no other possible reason why he spends so much time during election season campaigning so diligently in provincial or even municipal elections. It was because of this passion for the campaign that he failed to notice the reprehensible mismanagement of the Delta wave last year. He was too busy campaigning in West Bengal to notice. It was not until bodies began to float in the Ganges and long queues formed outside crematoriums that he paid personal attention to the serious mistakes made by his task force on the vaccination. It was because he took matters into his own hands that a catastrophe was averted.

You would think that this grave mistake would have etched itself into his consciousness, but it doesn’t seem to have happened. There are major political changes in the world and as a former statesman of vasudhaiva kutumbakam, we should hear the voice of Narendra Modis more often in international forums on issues of global importance. Every time it’s been heard, like when he told Vladimir Putin it was not an era for war, his advice was noticed and appreciated. But since this brief intervention, he has returned to the electoral campaign. In Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh he campaigned as fiercely as if his life depended on conquering those states. Gujarat is the state in which he spent more than two decades as chief minister, so it is to some extent understandable that he has to make sure the BJP wins another term. The recent Morbi tragedy may also have alerted him to the sad truth that his role model Gujarat is no longer considered a shining star in the annals of governance. But if he was really concerned about this completely preventable disaster, wouldn’t he ensure that the boss of the company that caused the needless deaths of 135 people was quickly found? While his need to campaign in Gujarat is understandable, his relentless campaign in Himachal is quite disconcerting. Nor is it easy to understand why he ran the campaign entirely on his own. After telling voters they should think of him and not the local candidate when stamping their ballots, he said something last week that reduced him from premier to regional satrap. He said, I was lucky to live among you for many years. It is my duty to serve Himachal to repay your debt. BJP views Himachal as a land of faith, spirituality and culture. This is the reason why the BJP government has always believed in serving this state. Good to know. But dear Prime Minister, do you not have time to notice during your visits to Delhi that the capital of India has been transformed, as it usually does at this time of the year, into a bedroom toxic gas ? Frankly, I am tired of hearing BJP spokespersons using Delhi’s polluted air as a weapon against Arvind Kejriwal. It is true that he has made a lot of insane statements in recent years blaming the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab for Delhi pollution. But should BJP ministers and spokespersons continue to accuse the Aam Aadmi party government in Punjab of allowing farmers to continue burning stubble? Air pollution is not just a problem in Delhi, it is a national health emergency in all our cities and towns and needs to be addressed at the highest level. It is a real black spot against the Modi government that in eight years it has been able to do almost nothing to improve the filthy air we breathe. There has been a similar failure in cleaning up sacred rivers like the Ganges and the Yamuna and again this could be because this is also being treated as a provincial matter and not of urgent national importance. The prime minister spends so much time campaigning for regional elections that he has made a habit of allowing inexperienced subordinates to talk about serious national issues. This diminishes his dream of making India (via him) a new Vishwaguru. Instead of getting closer to realizing this dream, we have moved away from it in the past eight years because the Prime Minister has been so busy campaigning for the BJP in every regional election. What is the point he is trying to make? Does he want voters to understand that it is only thanks to him that the provincial elections are won? Or does he want to prove that it is only thanks to him that the BJP has become what some call an electoral juggernaut? If it is either of these two reasons that keep the PM permanently in election mode, then these reasons are doing him and the BJP more harm than good. In many years covering local, regional and national elections, this is the first time I have seen the country’s prime minister invest so much political capital in electoral campaigns that should be led and won by provincial politicians. The Prime Minister would do well not to get so involved because some of his party’s lesser leaders run their campaigns less by making lots of silly promises like a Scooty for every student in Himachal. The stature of prime ministers is diminished by association with such promises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/tavleen-singh-writes-enough-electioneering-prime-minister-8265128/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos