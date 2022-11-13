Pakistan on edge after Imran Khan assassination attempt





Politics in Pakistan has always been exciting and the November 3 assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked some interesting developments in the country’s body politic. It would appear, judging by recent events, that Imran Khan is back in the domestic political spotlight amid reports of his recovery from gunshot wounds to his right leg. Imran Khan now seems eager to resume his long abandoned march, fighting for true freedom to his last breath as his party’s supporters go gaga over the likely resumption of the march.

Meanwhile, there also seems to be an outpouring of sympathy for Imran Khan following the recent statement by his divorced wife Jemima Goldsmiths expressing sympathy for Imran and, more importantly, the arrival in Lahore of his two sons. adults from London, who have not walked on Pakistani soil. since 2016. It also generated a feeling of compassion for Imran Khan. Meanwhile, the injured ex-prime minister has claimed he uncovered an alleged plot to assassinate him two months ago. He said he would release the name of the second military official allegedly involved in the plot during his speech to supporters participating in the Long March.

Khan had previously accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and army officer Major General Faisal Naseer of conspiring to kill him. In an address from Lahore, Khan repeated his previous allegations, saying Major General Naseer was the mastermind of the attack.

Not to lag behind in their analyzes in the aftermath of the assassination attempt, political commentators sharpened their knives by showing extraordinary interest in the developments that followed. Some very seasoned Pakistani commentators have described the ongoing scathing public exchanges between different political parties as rare. They believe Khan’s current status clearly shows the growing hostility between the former prime minister and his former bosses. His aggression against the military leadership does not indicate any breakthrough in behind-the-scenes talks with the generals. Apparently, the demands presented by Khan were deemed unacceptable by the establishment. His growing populist support seems to have added to his perceived arrogance. As it stands, the PTI controls two of the most important provinces besides being in power, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. Having a government in Punjab especially gave the party a huge political advantage, making it very difficult for the establishment to meet the challenge posed by the PTI. Despite this, it was not possible for Khan to obtain a registered FIR against the senior military official whom he publicly accused of plotting to kill him.

The resistance apparently came from the province’s chief minister himself. It was a clear signal from the establishment about the limits of Khan’s power and was also interpreted as a strong rebuttal to the former prime minister. Still, that didn’t deter the former prime minister from raising the bar. A senior columnist writes that there is a complete breakdown of authority. Fear of civil unrest weighs heavily with the impending collapse of state institutions. Ongoing political confrontation and polarization threaten to derail the democratic process.

Imran Khan’s confrontation with the establishment cannot be seen as a battle for civilian supremacy. It is a blind struggle for power. The country is heading towards a state of anarchy with no solution in sight. This individual assessment might be exaggerated, but it cannot be ignored either. Now, according to this claim, the situation in Pakistan appears not only unstable but also uncertain, keeping the almighty military on edge, as the current COAS had indicated not to accept an extension of its mandate.

In a related latest development, Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif accused Imran Khan of trying to ruin Pakistan through his agitation. Furthermore, PML leader Nawaz Sharif received his diplomatic passport in London and soon after receiving it accused Imran of trying to harm Pakistan. Thus, we see the emergence of Nawaz on the political scene which will make the circumstances more exciting.

Meanwhile, journalist Syeda Zahra Shah Subzwari says Pakistan’s prime ministers have a short lifespan. They are either politically ousted, forced to resign, deposed in military coups or assassinated. No Prime Minister in Pakistan has completed his term. In the same place where Pakistan’s first Prime Minister was killed, Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who served two terms, the first democratically elected female leader of a Muslim nation, was killed in a fatal attack in Rawalpindi in 2007. A generation of Bhuttos had been wiped out by assassination; Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto.

On the external front, Pakistan needs to project a more positive image to the outside world, and a less intrusive military would be a good start. The political polarization in Pakistan has caused a more violent division of the country. Perhaps for the future of Pakistan, its politicians should refrain from provoking hatred which makes the public even less tolerant. Much of Pakistan’s current generation seems to agree with this argument. However, Imran’s strong determination and a direct confrontation with the ruling political party and the military have placed the situation in dire peril with a propensity to assume dangerous proportions in the near future.

(Shantanu Mukharji is a retired IPS officer, security analyst and former national security adviser to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Opinions expressed are personal and exclusive to India Narrative)

