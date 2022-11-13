Bill Maher Questions Why Trump Tell-Alls Doesn’t Explain Who Makes Donald Trump





Bill Maher is desperate to find out who Donald Trump slept with and wonders why none of the more than 1,200 books written about his presidency have managed to reveal the answer.

Who is Donald Trump f—ing? It’s someone. And it’s not Melania…and it’s nobody,” Maher said Friday Night Live on HBO. He’s a dog and always has been. And I doubt that went away after he became the most powerful man in the world.

He scores a point. Among the many books that have emerged on events at the White House during the Trump administration, Fire and Fury: Confidence Man, Team of Vipers, A Very Stable Genius, Betrayal, Disloyal Revenge, Unhinged Rage, Fear, Peril, Blitz, Full Disclosure, The Divider and The Room Where It Happened to name a few – we still have no idea what happened in the room.

We know everything else about the guy down to the smallest detail because everyone around him has the loyalty of a pet scorpion. All White Houses are a bit of a sieve, but Trump’s White House has leaked more than Nick Cannon’s condoms, Maher said with a smile.

We know he cuts his hair with giant scissors. We know that he listens to show tunes to calm down. We know that he gets two scoops of ice cream and everyone else gets one. We know he tweets about the toilet and flushes documents down the toilet. We know he cheats at golf, has been caught eating paper, doesn’t like dogs, is germophobic, uses a tanning bed, he’s already cashed a check for 13 cents, steamed those pants while wearing them, sleeps four hours a night, and was hesitant to give Don Jr. his name because and if he was a loser ? We even know that his penis is shaped like a mushroom. How is it possible that we don’t know who maintains it?

Maher is sure it’s not because the old POTUS isn’t sleeping with anyone. He’s on tape bragging that when you’re a star, you can do whatever you want. OKAY? This guy didn’t just leave. Alpha dogs never die. Never, said the comedian. Do you think Donald Trump once said: Yeah, sex was fun, but I think I’m going to move on to building bottle boats? And again, we know it’s not Melania. Please please. This is simply not the case. She won’t even shake his hand, referring to this viral video of Trump reaching out to his wife as they disembark from Air Force One and she chases her away.

Puzzled by the lack of information, which Maher said would most certainly be outrageous, he pointed out that the public knew a lot about Trump’s sex life before he walked into the Oval Office.

Cheating, groping, walking into the beauty pageant dressing room, hot for his daughter, telling 10 year olds he’ll be dating them in 10 years. The nights out with Epstein, the grabbing, the pornstar mistress, everything. And then the history folder becomes empty. What happened? Maher wondered. Not even the last two years when he’s been at Mar-a-Lago. He lives in a country club with hundreds of people coming and going. He wouldn’t even have to fake how the groupies got in. And they have to come in. He is a man who lives to be worshipped. And Florida is full of thousands of unhinged MAGAs, who see him as God sent to save America. Cult leaders get fucked. There’s no way this isn’t happening.

There is only one possible reason, Maher suggested, and that is because, perhaps, Trump has performance issues. There may be a problem. In which case, I wholeheartedly agree with you. No, I, I’m just saying, I’m not trying to lure you into an answer to prove that your d— worked. Maybe yes. It’s theoretically possible, but really there’s no other explanation how a cult leader with hundreds of willing groupies, [who] is not held back by his wife, options or morals, cannot have sex with anyone.

You can watch Mahers’ entire New Rules segment in the clip up top.

