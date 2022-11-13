Politics
Biden-Xi summit: what Biden wants, what Xi wants
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) There will be no concessions from the American side. No real deliverables, which is the government speaks for specific accomplishments. Don’t expect a happy joint statement either.
During President Joe Bidens’ highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will surround themselves to work out how to handle a relationship that the United States says poses the greatest economic and military threat.
At the same time, US officials have repeatedly stressed that they view interactions between the two countries as competition and want to avoid conflicts.
Here’s a look at what each side hopes to achieve during the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting as presidents, to be held on the island of Bali in Indonesia:
FOR USA
Essentially, Biden and other US officials are trying to figure out where Xi really stands.
At a press conference shortly before leaving Washington, Biden said he wanted to lay out each of our red lines, understand what he thinks are in China’s critical national interest, what I know are the critical interests of the United States.
This mission has become all the more imperative since the conclusion of the Community Party Congress in Beijing, during which Xi secured a revolutionary third term as leader, giving him even more power.
It’s a goal that will be much more easily achieved in person, White House officials say, despite Biden and Xi’s five video or phone calls during the US presidents’ tenure.
Biden told reporters on Sunday that he had always had direct discussions with Xi, which kept either from mistaking their intentions.
I know him well, he knows me, Biden said. We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us, over the next two years.
The US president will want to send a message to Xi about White House concerns over China’s economic practices. Taiwan is sure to show up, and Biden will want to emphasize to Xi that the United States will stand ready to defend the self-governing island should it come under attack from China. Biden will also seek to clearly voice his concerns about Beijing’s human rights practices, as he has done in their previous interactions.
Biden will also use the meeting to push for a more aggressive stance from Xi on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese leader has largely refrained from publicly criticizing Vladimir Putin’s actions while refusing to actively help Moscow with weapons.
We believe that, of course, all countries in the world should do more to convince Russia, especially those with relations with Russia, to end this war and leave Ukraine, the US adviser told national security Jake Sullivan.
Finally, US officials say they are eager to see where the two superpowers could actually collaborate. While there are many areas where Biden and Xi will disagree, the White House has listed several issues they could agree on, including health care, counter-narcotics and climate change.
FOR CHINA
Xi has yet to give a wish list for talks with Biden, but Beijing wants US action on trade and Taiwan.
Perhaps most importantly, the Group of 20 meeting in Bali and meeting with Biden gives China’s most powerful leader in decades a stage to promote his country’s image as a global player and him -even as a historical figure re-establishing its rightful role as an economic and political force.
China is pursuing increasingly assertive foreign and security policies aimed at changing the international status quo, wrote Kevin Rudd, former Australian prime minister and president of the Asia Society, in Foreign Affairs. It has strained relations with Washington, Europe and China’s Asian neighbors, but Xi is unfazed and appears ready to be more ambitious abroad.
The meeting is an important event for Chinese heads of state’s diplomacy towards the Asia-Pacific region, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. He said Xi will deliver an important speech on economic growth.
Zhao called on the Biden administration to stop politicizing trade and accept Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that broke away from the mainland in 1949 and was never part of the People’s Republic of China.
Beijing wants Washington to lift tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2019 and back away from growing restrictions on Chinese access to processor chips and other American technology. Biden left most of those in place and added restrictions on access to technology that U.S. officials say can be used in weapons development.
The United States must stop politicizing, arming and ideologizing trade issues, Zhao said.
The Xi government has stepped up efforts to intimidate the elected government of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen by flying fighter jets near the island and launching missiles into the sea.
Beijing broke off talks with Washington on security, climate cooperation and other issues after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August to show support for her government.
The United States must stop obscuring, hollowing out and distorting the one-China principle, Zhao said, referring to Beijing’s position that Taiwan is forced to join the mainland under the leadership of the Communist Party .
Another goal for Xi: not to have COVID-19.
The G-20 will be just Xi’s second trip abroad in 2½ years as his government enforces a tough Zero COVID strategy that shuts down cities and keeps most visitors away from China.
Xi broke that moratorium by attending a summit in September with Putin and Central Asian leaders. But he skipped a dinner and photo shoot where Putin and others weren’t wearing masks.
McDonald’s reported from Beijing.
