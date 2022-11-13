Modi praises AP and its employees





VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the spirit of people belonging to Andhra Pradesh. He then singled out Visakhapatnam, saying it has all the qualities to play a key role in the development of the nation and the state. Remotely launching seven projects worth Rs 10,742 crore in the presence of a two lakh gathering at the grounds of Andhra University College of Engineering here on Saturday, the Prime Minister said: “Visakhapatnam was an important port in ancient India which traded across the world.From Western Asia to Rome, the port of Visakhapatnam remained a center for India’s trade.To this day it is still the center of commerce in India.Visakhapatnam plays an important role in connecting India with the world. The Prime Minister said that multimodal transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step in this direction. He pointed out that the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in all fields including education, entrepreneurship and technology. “This recognition is not only the result of professional qualities, but also due to the determination of the people of the State. The state will continue to play a central role in the country’s development dynamics,” Modi said. He maintained that the projects he has launched today will serve as a means to realize the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Modi was flanked by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present. The Prime Minister, accompanied by the Prime Minister, reached the stage as planned at 10:15 a.m. and finished his speech in 30 minutes against the planned 40 minutes. The Chief Minister took 15 minutes for his speech recalling quotes from popular Sri Sri, Vangapandu and Gurajada Apparao of North Andhra Pradesh. The bonhomie between Modi and Jagan Mohan Reddy was on full display again on Saturday, after their first public meeting in Bheemavaram on July 4. The Chief Minister highlighted the strong and cordial relations between the YSRC government in PA and the BJP in the Centre, with the two working in tandem for the development of Andhra Pradesh. Thanking the Prime Minister for responding positively to most of his appeals, the Chief Minister reiterated his request for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Jagan said, “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I humbly request the Prime Minister to resolve the issues that I have repeatedly raised in the past. This includes the fulfillment of promises made during the bifurcation of the state, such as the granting of special status, the railway zone and the resolution of problems relating to the Visakhapatnam steel plant. …

