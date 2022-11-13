Inflation hits 86%, but Erdogans Vital Heartland stays true

(Bloomberg) — Turkey is facing the worst cost of living crisis in decades. Food prices have increased by 99% and energy bills have increased by another 20%. It’s in a country where half the population has to survive on minimum wage.

For Mustafa Coban, it’s not just trying to make ends meet that has embittered him. The pistachio seller from southern Turkey’s Gaziantep province is also angry at the government for allowing Syrians across the border to settle as housing becomes more expensive.

Yet amid all the uncertainty of his predicament, Coban is sure of one thing: He will vote for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next year for the first time in three elections. We need a statesman, said Coban, 43.

Such sentiment is at the heart of why Turkey’s strongman is managing to cement his position in conservative hearts as some of his country’s economic measures look as bad as they have at any time during his two decades of rule. reign. Less than a year ago, Erdogan’s political fortunes appeared to be dwindling. But the war in Ukraine, government handouts to households and small businesses, and a crumbling opposition have tightened his grip on power.

Regions like Gaziantep are key to the outcome of presidential and parliamentary elections that are expected to take place in late spring. A four-day trip in late October allowed many like Coban to pin their hopes on the Turkish leader to pull them out of the economic storm that critics say he helped cause.

Opponents of Erdogan are so far unable to unite behind a challenger capable of winning the trust of the wider electorate and building on local election victories three years ago in the most big cities, Istanbul and Ankara.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the CHP, the largest opposition party, has urged voters to give Kilicdaroglu a try, but it is unclear whether his allies from five other groups will agree to back him. The bloc has yet to merge separate plans to fix the economy and release a roadmap.

The president and his AK party, meanwhile, are promising the equivalent of $32 billion in aid for energy bills, as well as tens of billions for social housing, tax amnesties and cheap loans all by promising millions of people early retirement. Erdogan’s reliance on cheap money to keep the economy growing has also helped many small businesses avoid bankruptcy after the pandemic.

He also wins kudos for the increasingly independent foreign policy of NATO member Turkeys, balancing support for Ukraine fighting the Russian invasion while cultivating ties with Moscow.

The performance of the objections was disastrous for me, Coban said, as he took payment from a customer grumpy over rising pistachio prices at a store stacked with packets of nuts. What is important for me is to have a strong leader who can resist foreign powers and Erdogan is that leader without a doubt. There is no alternative.

Erdogan visited Gaziantep on November 5 to inaugurate dozens of factories and a railway. He told a rally of supporters that his government had invested 52.5 billion lira ($2.8 billion) during his time in power, building schools, roads, houses, hospitals and universities as well as a football stadium in the region. Those who want to see what Turkey’s economic program is should watch Gaziantep, he said.

A late October survey by Metropoll showed Erdogan’s approval at 47.6%, down from around 39% about a year ago. Support for the AKP stood at 31.9%, excluding undecided voters, compared to around 26% in November last year.

Erdogan has a great advantage in using all the means at his disposal as head of state and government without limiting himself to any standard that could make the election a fair competition, said Nihat Ali Ozcan, strategist at the Economic Policy Research Foundation in Ankara.

Read more: Erdogan sees $32 billion in energy subsidies in 2023 election year

For years, Erdogan’s ability to build a strong economy has been central to his support, but a growth-at-all-costs policy has caused inflation to soar and the pound to crash against the dollar more than any other currency. emerging markets around the world. Opponents of Erdogan, 68, have accused him of accelerating price increases by relying on the central bank to cut borrowing costs ahead of the election.

From the pistachio orchards on the banks of the Euphrates in the heart of a nearby industrial city, the farmers, small retailers and workers in the baklava dessert shops or Turkish low-wage kebab restaurants who formed the basis of ‘Erdogans are wasting away under runaway inflation.

Loyalists, however, are counting on Erdogans to claim their suffering is temporary and toe the official line, delivered by the mainstream media, that it is not unique to Turkey. The government is also heavily subsidizing electricity and gas bills, as Erdogan relies on his relationship with President Vladimir Putin to secure cuts for increased energy imports from Russia.

QuicktakeHow Turkey is trying to balance East and West as war rages on

Inflation is a global problem, said Omer Asim Mazioglu, 24, speaking behind a giant tray of syrup-glittering baklava in Gaziantep. Our country may be going through difficult times, but there is no one but Erdogan who can lead the country.

The split opposition struggles to react. Kilicdaroglu, 74, surprised his allies when he proposed a bill to ensure the free use of Islamic-style headscarves in state offices in a bid to win support from conservative voters.

Yet women have been wearing head coverings in government workplaces for years under Erdogan, who also proposed changing the constitution to remove all restrictions. Let’s treat bleeding wounds, not healed wounds, said Meral Aksener, leader of the nationalist Iyi party, of the Kilicdaroglus bill.

A plan to reduce unemployment currently at 10% by hiring private secretaries for millions of village or district officials also failed to convince voters. In Gaziantep, resentment over competition for jobs with cheap Syrian labor is widespread, in addition to the rising cost of living. The province is home to around 500,000 Syrians compared to around 2 million Turkish residents.

My friends are unable to find jobs or houses due to high demand from Syrians, said Mehmet Deveci, 22, adding that Erdogan should not have allowed refugees to settle in residential areas. But that’s just a small criticism. I am ready to vote for him.

To defeat Erdogan in the presidential race, opposition parties must rally behind a candidate who can also attract support from supporters of the third largest party in parliament, the pro-Kurdish HPD. The group emerged as a kingmaker in previous elections but now faces a potential ban over alleged links to Kurdish separatist militants.

But even Kilicdaroglu, an ethnic Kurd and member of the Alevi religious minority, may not be the right candidate, according to one of his allies. A senior Iyi party official wondered if he could win the support of Sunni Muslim voters who are key to ending Erdogan’s rule.

There are other potential CHP challengers, although they have yet to say whether they will run. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, was able to secure the support of Kurdish voters during the last local elections and recently indicated that he was ready to stand as a candidate. Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, a conservative nationalist, is another possibility.

I want to live in a country where there is justice and no censorship and I plan to support the opposition depending on their candidate, said Tuna Karalar, 18, a philosophy student in Gaziantep working as a supermarket cashier and among the first-third of the time voters estimated by Metropoll to be undecided. If Kilicdaroglu or Imamoglu became opposition candidates, I would vote for Erdogan.

–With the help of Beril Akman.

