The inauguration of the Sheikh Zayed Solo mosque by Jokowi is postponed until Monday the day after tomorrow





TEMPO.CO, Solo – The inauguration of the Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi which was originally scheduled for Thursday, November 17, 2022, has been moved to Monday, November 14, 2022. The event was also expected to feature United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “The inauguration of the (Sheikh Zayed Solo Mosque) is brought forward to November 14, 2022,” said the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, gave his confirmation in Solo, Saturday, November 12, 2022. Regarding the preparation for the working visit of President Jokowi and the President of the United Arab Emirates, the ranks of Korem 074/Warastratama held the call for VVIP security forces of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the President of the United Arab Emirates at Makorem Field 074/Warastratama on Saturday 12 November 2022. Read: Name 28 countries lining up to become IMF patients, Jokowi: Eling and Waspodo The activity brought together 1,884 people made up of TNI and Polri troops, as well as a number of related agencies. They will be involved in security during the President’s working visit. The commander of Korem 074/Warastratama, Colonel Inf Anan Nurakhman, acted as commander of the Regional Security Task Force (Pamwil). According to him, the task of securing it is an honor and must be completed. “The integration of elements of the security forces must absolutely be understood by every staff member, in order to anticipate any threat that may arise to the safety and security of the President of the Republic of Indonesia during his stay in Solo”, said Anan Nurakhman as he led the waiting rally. Read: Talking about the threat of an economic crisis, Jokowi: Indonesia is lucky to be able to control its public finances Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

