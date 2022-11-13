‘The free trade deal has had a flat tire since I left office.. let’s go’: Boris Johnson at HTLS 2022

In the keynote address of the 20th HT Leadership Summit, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), stressed the need to finally conclude the India-UK Free Trade Pact, which was intended to be made by Diwali this year.

Let’s finally achieve this free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have had a tire punctured since I left power. Prime Minister Modi and I said it would be done by Diwali. I will not wait for the next Diwali to conclude this free trade agreement. I wonder what the heist is,” Johnson said.

A trade deal between India and Britain aimed at doubling bilateral trade by 2030 could not be concluded at the end of October, the original aim to conclude the talks.

Even without a free trade agreement, trade between the countries increased by 28%. Let’s get this free trade deal done because it’s the height of madness that we have beautiful West Midlands made British Jaguars and Land Rovers facing huge import duties to India , while Jaguar Land Rover is of course owned by a major Indian company,” Johnson added.

A Reuters report on Friday suggested British officials are likely to visit India in December with the aim of concluding FTA talks between the two countries in about four months, adding that India’s Commerce Ministry and Britain will finalize soon whether next month’s talks be at ministerial level or at secretariat level.

Last month, Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Indian-born country’s first leader, expressed his hopes of finalizing the trade deal during a call with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

In his speech, Boris Johnson also recalled when he visited Gujarat in April this year. “We came to Gujarat this year, and it was like being Sachin Tendulkar… There were pictures of me everywhere and literally thousands of people dancing everywhere and with Prime Minister Modi we discussed the future of the partnership India-UK,” the former UK said the PM.