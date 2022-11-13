PM Modi: A daily dose of 2-3 kg of gaalis pushes me to work harder, says PM Narendra Modi | Hyderabad News







In a combative speech, he said some rulers were picking words from dictionaries to verbally abuse him, but if Telangana’s dreams were shattered, those who plundered the state would not be spared. HYDERABAD: During his first visit to Telangana After the Poachgate controversy erupted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos for the first time about direct attacks on him in recent months. He did not directly name KCR but said some people abused him on a daily basis. The Prime Minister added that he had become accustomed to abuse over the past 20 years and that God had taught him to digest insults to generate new energy and work for the people.In a combative speech, he said some rulers were picking words from dictionaries to verbally abuse him, but if Telangana’s dreams were shattered, those who plundered the state would not be spared. Modi has been on a whirlwind tour of southern states, visiting Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh since Friday before landing at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad and addressing party workers.

He said some people were desperately trying to evade investigation by forming alliances with corrupt individuals across the country, seen as a counterbalance to the KCR’s attempts to forge a united fight against the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Modis’ remarks came amid raids and searches by ED and other agencies on granite exporters, pharmaceutical companies and liquor cartels perceived to be close to him. TRS ministers and legislators. Do not be saddened by the insults that some people hurl at me. I don’t get tired despite working very hard because every day I consume 2-3 kg of gaalis (abuse), he told party activists. I appeal to BJP activists here, laugh heartily at abuses, sip garam chai (strong tea) and work for a brighter future where the lotus (symbol of BJP) will flourish in the state, Fashion said. The Prime Minister said he would be happy if, by criticizing him, the state prospered and the problems of farmers were solved.

In his first visit to Telangana after the Poachgate involving TRS MPs and the reverse of Munugode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried on Saturday to boost the morale of BJP activists by saying that the lotus (party symbol) will soon bloom in the state. He also said that Telangana has a special place for the BJP. Before heading to Ramagundam, the prime minister said, addressing party workers at Begumpet airport, that the poll verdict was a revelation for the BJP. In Munugode people said they were blessing us. Despite several obstacles from the desperate government, the people fought back. You (party workers) inspire me for the work you did there, he said, while refusing to see the verdict as a setback for the party.

Sounding optimistic about the rise of the BJP in Telangana, he said: In 1984 we only had two Lok Sabha seats, one of which was from Hanamkonda in Telangana, who was represented by Ch Janga Reddy. Now the party has grown to over 300 MP seats. Telangana has always been by our side in difficult times. Avoiding the episode of Poachgate in which four TRS MPs were allegedly lured by three people to surrender to the BJP, Modi said philosophically: Where there is darkness in every corner, the lotus will bloom . The darkness will fade and the sun will rise. He said the upward curve of the BJP’s rise was well-indicated in back-to-back by-elections where the party performed exceptionally well.

Directing his anger at TRS and the way Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao was running his government, Modi said: Those who benefited in the name of Telangana and got power have advanced, leaving the people behind. The TRS government is doing injustice to people’s aspirations and talents.

The Prime Minister said the BJP has a clear policy on people first versus family first policy, taking a dig into the KCR family. The Center always tries to provide clean governance. The BJP does not work for one family, but for every family in the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/hyderabad/telangana-daily-dose-of-2-3-kg-gaalis-spurs-me-to-work-harder-says-pm-narendra-modi/articleshow/95480128.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos