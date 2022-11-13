Donald Trump’s campaign ploy to avoid charges isn’t so solid





Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign bizarrely and incredibly early, with former prosecutors accusing him of merely seeking cover from a possible federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a lawsuit and at worst spark a MAGA insurgency.

Trump put down a marker. He thinks it will give him political cover, James D. Zirin, a former federal prosecutor, said of Trump’s decision to announce. This will put him in a stronger position to turn on his base and pretend this is all a political witch hunt and send them to the streets.

While another violent insurgency would be the worst-case scenario, Trump’s announcement as president will make the Justice Department more nervous about indicting him, but only because the Justice Department is so concerned by appearances.

Internal DOJ guidelines frown on lawsuits that affect campaigns within 60 days of Election Day. However, there is no formal rule. Attorney General Merrick Garland has just shown that he tries to avoid any appearance of political interference and is often obsessed with restoring the DOJ’s reputation.

This consideration may have already prevented the Justice Department from indicting the former president for plotting to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, or for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House. . But with the looming prospect that those channels would be released the day after the election, Trump said Monday he would make a big announcement on Nov. 15, presumably buying him another week of protection in that theory.

What Trump may not have realized is that his November announcement will give him no more protection than he already has; Georgia’s Senate race for a December 6 runoff reinstates the Justice Department’s so-called 60-day rule, three former prosecutors have said.

He does this because he thought he was protected by the 60-day rule, and it would now have expired, Ziring said. He made the announcement before he knew there would be a runoff in Georgia.

While Trump may want to make sure there is no gap between the election and when he is a candidate, the reality is that this rule was never a rule. Specifically, Garland is on even stronger footing for a lawsuit, as he could claim that Trump is trying to game the system.

And regardless of Trump’s candidacy, former federal prosecutors told The Daily Beast they were confident the former president would be charged. That’s his intent in announcing that to delay criminal cases, said Thomas Baer, ​​a retired federal prosecutor in New York. He believes that if he runs for president it will cause prosecutors to drop their cases or think twice because it could be construed as political, a reaction to his candidacy. The answer is: No, they will not hold back.

The real effect of Trump continuing to delay the formal announcement of his third White House bid, legal experts have said, is that it comes with the threat of political violence.

It would hurt the country to have a former president sued, even if the former president is a real bad person who would not hesitate to destroy our democracy if he thought it would be in his advantage to do so, said Martin London, a retired New York lawyer who once ran the massive law firm of Paul Weiss.

If you’re asking whether the government should indict him in the face of [the] adversity it will produce in terms of all the crazies that will come out and make threats, my answer is yes. Not only should they, they must. They must charge him if they find he has breached criminal law, London added. I’d like to see Garland hurry up, do this and charge that son of a bitch.

Several retired prosecutors who worked at the Justice Department told The Daily Beast that Trump’s delay game is obviously a direct backlash to the DOJ’s multiple ongoing investigations.

The DOJ is deliberate and cautious. Garland, whose stellar prosecution record and stoic demeanor nearly landed him on the Supreme Court under the Obama administration, is extra careful to keep these landmark investigations of a former president from looking like a job of partisan hacking.

He released a memo in May titled Election Year Sensitivities stressing the importance of upholding the DOJ’s axiom of not interfering with elections. After what the Wall Street Journal described as weeks of deliberation, Garland approved Mar-a-Lago’s search early enough to ensure it took place 92 days before the midterm elections, well outside the traditional 60-day silent period.

Then he managed to keep the Trump investigations quiet for most of the summer. When Trump himself brought national attention to the FBI’s raid of his Florida oceanfront Mar-a-Lago mansion in August, Garland asked the DOJ to make public aspects of it. the investigation while keeping the most damning details sealed.

And now, according to CNN, Garland is even considering bringing in a special counsel to independently handle a lawsuit against Trump, adding a layer of bureaucracy that some legal scholars consider unnecessary.

But the New York businessman, who has been shaking up American politics since 2015, is doing the same thing he always does: using institutions in strict accordance with tradition against them.

Fully aware that pursuing a former president sounds bad but targeting a presidential candidate is even worse, Trump has been hinting at another presidential run since at least February 2021, just a month after leaving the White House.

Who knows? I might even decide to beat them a third time, Trump told CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, in a speech where he lied about his second race and railed against Democrats.

Since then, his stream-of-consciousness speeches at political rallies and conferences in Arizona, the District of Columbia and elsewhere have been peppered with references to a 2024 race.

There are, of course, other advantages to withholding an official announcement. Campaign finance laws prohibit Trump from coordinating directly with his sprawling network of political action committees, like Save America and Make America Great Again Inc. But by maintaining himself as a private private citizen, Trump can use these PACs to fund his travels and rallies without meeting strict reporting requirements, which Rolling Stone last year decried as a phantom campaign designed to circumvent campaign finance regulations.

But at this point, the DOJ is far enough along in its investigations to potentially indict Trump. A California federal judge has already revealed that Trump approved voter fraud allegations in a lawsuit he knew at the time to be bogus, potentially bolstering any prosecution for Trump’s unprecedented bid to cling to power. And a federal appeals court has given federal prosecutors the freedom to review all classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, a case that could simply come down to whether or not Trump was in possession of them.

The duration of these long-running investigations should be enough to prove that the DOJ did not simply wait for Trump to announce a run. Baer said Trump’s gamble this time around would be a total failure.

His calculation is bad judgment, because the fact that he decides to run for president does not change the fact that all these crimes he committed were under investigation before he was elected. announcement, Baer said.

There are now growing fears that waiting any longer will affect the 2024 election cycle and possibly even the next presidential inauguration.

The longer Garland takes to indict Trump and I think it has to happen and will happen the closer we get to January 20, 2025. And if there’s an indictment pending or even a trial in 2025 and there’s has a possible Republican president, that could be the end of the accusation. I think Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence would forgive him, London said.

He is like Hamlet. He is a man of action retarded by thought. He’s the kind of guy you’d play chess with as a kid and wouldn’t let go, Zirin said. If he wants to prove the public right, he should strike now.

Some think even Republicans should get on board, especially given how Republicans have failed to pull off a comeback and candidates refusing Trump-backed elections across the country have been resoundingly rejected by voters. this week. Even Trump’s former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin called him a loser.

I think Trump thinks he can avoid prosecution by running for president and causing delays. This is another Trump strategy: to delay and run out of time. But many Republicans simply have a selfish, practical interest in seeing Trump prosecuted and convicted for anything, really. They want him out, either for his ambition or because he’s clearly dragging the party down with bad candidates, said Eric Owens, a retired lawyer who once wrote for the conservative website The Daily Caller.

