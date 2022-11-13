Appointment of army chief was never ‘controversial’, says Imran – Pakistan





GUJRAT: PTI chairman Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that he had not made the appointment of the new army chief controversial, as he was only spreading merit for such high-level posts.

There are one or two allegations against me for making the nomination controversial. I never made this question controversial. I only said whoever is on merit should be appointed as the next army chief, the former prime minister said during his speech at the PTI long march to Lala Musa via video link.

I don’t want my own army chief, he said, adding that he also didn’t want to appoint judges, a police chief and a NAB chief for his own benefit.

Lately, the head of the PTI has distanced himself from the controversy surrounding the appointment of army chiefs. Previously, he had repeatedly called for a consultation on the appointment of the new leader and also floated the idea of ​​an extension of the outgoing leader, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Commenting on Prime Minister Sharif’s trip to London to consult with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the appointment of army chiefs, Mr Khan said it was unimaginable that major decisions would be made at the abroad by those who plundered the wealth of the state over the past 30 years.

He further claimed that Prime Minister Sharif was in trouble because of a lawsuit he filed against the British tabloid Mail On Sunday in London. It will be the biggest challenge for Shehbaz Sharif now that he will have to explain the [serious] allegations he brought against the newspaper in court, the head of the PTI said.

The long march of the PTI, currently near Lala Musa, will reach Kharian on Sunday.

Posted in Dawn, November 13, 2022

