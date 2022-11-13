Russo-Ukrainian War: List of Key Events, Day 263 | Russo-Ukrainian War





Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, November 13. Struggle Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson celebrated the withdrawal of Russian troops, one of Kyiv’s greatest military achievements since the invasion of Moscow nearly nine months ago.

Russian forces destroyed critical infrastructure including communications, water, heating and electricity in Kherson before their withdrawal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s national police chief Ihor Klymenko said 200 officers were at work in the city, setting up checkpoints and documenting evidence of possible war crimes.

About 70% of the Kherson region remains under Moscow’s control, with Russian troops fortifying their battle lines on the east bank of the Dnieper.

Russia has declared that the Ukrainian city of Henichesk, located on the Sea of ​​Azov, is now the temporary administrative capital of the Kherson region. Diplomacy Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi discussed deepening cooperation on political, trade and economic issues in a phone call.

Russia has said there is no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, reiterating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own exports food and fertilizer.

Turkey is committed to seeking peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called for unity at the East Asia Summit, telling the gathering including Russia, China and the United States that the current global tensions have taken their toll on the whole world.

Famous British street artist Banksy appears to be behind the artwork that recently appeared on a destroyed building in Ukraine.

