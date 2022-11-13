Chinese economy keeps Xi Jinping awake at night, with billions at stake!

As Chinese leader Xi Jinping begins his third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Beijing is in economic shock due to the real estate crisis and the zero-Covid policy, deeply affecting its manufacturing units.

Niels Graham, deputy director of the GeoEconomics Center, writing in the Atlantic Council, said the decisions he makes in this third term risk shrinking China’s economy by up to $5 trillion over the next five years, with potentially devastating effects for global growth. .

The economy that welcomes him today is very different from the one that saw him rise to his role ten years ago. When Xi became China’s leader in 2012, he inherited a rapidly growing nation of newfound wealth. Growing at an average rate of around 7% per year, China’s economy nearly doubled in size during Xi’s first two terms.



Now the situation is markedly different. For the first time since 1989, China will miss its annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth target, Graham said.

Officially, Beijing is pointing to the sweeping COVID-19-related restrictions it has put in place across the country to explain the slowdown, the Atlantic Council reported.

However, slowing growth before the start of the pandemic and economic crises, including the collapse of the housing sector, struggling local government finances and rising youth unemployment, suggest that the slowdown may have deeper roots. deep.

As questions mount around China’s economic performance, new research from the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center and Rhodium Group’s China Pathfinder explores whether slowing growth is really a temporary accident caused by the pandemic response of Beijing or a sign that China is breaking away from market thinking.

Assessing China’s progress, the data – spanning from 2010 to 2021 and covering financial system development, market competition, trade openness, move towards a modern innovation system, openness to direct investment and wallet openness – show that the Chinese economy has unequivocally converged to the standards of an open market economy, although progress has been uneven.

Over the past decade, Beijing has focused on integrating its economy with global trade flows of goods. It has lowered the tariffs it applies to imports – from an average tariff rate of around 10% in 2010 to 7.5% in 2021 – and increased the share of global goods that pass through its economy by around 9% in 2010 to 12.5% ​​in 2021.

Moreover, China’s trade liberalization trajectory has not been so unequivocal. Non-tariff barriers on goods, services and digital trade (alongside subsidies and Beijing’s refusal to adjust exchange rates to fix its balance of payments) cloud the story of China’s progress.

Beijing’s restrictions on digital trade are particularly significant given the growing importance of digital trade for advanced economies. China’s score in this area has deteriorated since 2014, reflecting additional restrictions imposed by Xi over the past eight years, the Atlantic Council reported.

As the rest of the world teeters into recession, short-term overseas demand for Chinese goods is weakening, and a long-term focus on export-led growth cannot supplant a shift towards consumption. interior, Graham said.

Beijing still needs to boost the country’s household consumption for China to transition to a sustainable growth model.

The past decade has also seen China turn away from the United States and the European Union as innovation partners and choose to look inwards instead. This trend is likely to continue with Xi stressing the importance of greater “autonomy and strength in science and technology” at the party congress.

It’s not without risk: Weaker foreign investment in China could diminish the country’s innovation potential by cutting funds and reducing opportunities for international collaboration, Graham said.

Despite China’s progress in R&D spending, the country still lags behind the free-market economy average in terms of the quality of innovation. For example, in 2021, the payments China received for the overseas use of its intellectual property reached only about one-seventh of the average amount an open market economy receives when adjusted for GDP. ; this implies that Chinese intellectual property remains unattractive compared to that of other major economies.

In addition, China’s progress towards market economy standards has slowed in most areas, including innovation, in 2021. Beijing’s reforms to develop its financial system and boost market competitiveness have stagnated, and its openness to portfolio and direct investment has declined since 2020.

The Twentieth Party Congress showed no sign of reversing this trend, especially since for the first time since 1989, the Politburo Standing Committee was made up entirely of loyalists to the party leader. This will have dangerous consequences for China’s long-term growth rate, the Atlantic Council reported.

There is a chance that the damage done to China’s GDP growth prospects by the collapse of its real estate sector and its adherence to its zero-COVID policies will force Beijing to return to the path of growth-friendly reforms that the CCP charted in 2013 but largely abandoned during Xi’s second term. .

Sadly, the fear – and the most likely outcome – is that Beijing will instead fall back on state solutions that have defined the economic direction of the end of Xi’s second term. This could mean a long-term GDP growth rate of around 2-3%, a far cry from the 5% predicted by analysts before the pandemic.

