‘Don’t be intimidated’: Ex-PM Imran Khan’s advice to Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final against England





Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022: Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan gave the Pakistan cricket team some advice on Sunday ahead of their clash against England in the T20 World Cup final at the stadium cricket stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Ahead of the game, the former prime minister today told the Men in Green to enjoy the day because you rarely get the chance to play in a World Cup final and not be intimidated by it.

Khan, who made history in 1992 when he led his side to the coveted ODI trophy, also told the players they would win if they were willing to take risks and learn from the mistakes of their players. opponents.

“My message to the Pak cricket team today is the same as I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup final. World Cup final and don’t let yourself be intimidated. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks and can take advantage of your opponents’ mistakes; that means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; any the nation prays for your success,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 13, 2022

Imran Khan led the Pakistan team that won the ODI World Cup in 1992. And it happened at the same venue – Melbourne Cricket Ground – and against the same team, England. Then Pakistan had scored 249 for 6 in 50 overs and beat England at 227 in 49.2 overs. Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram was the man of the match.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted to support the team and tell the players to “believe in yourself and play your best game”. “You have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup final. I know you have the passion, drive and determination to win. Believe in yourself and play your best game. The whole nation is supporting you. Good lucky,” he said.

Pakistan team

You beat all odds to reach the World Cup final. I know you have the passion, drive and determination to win. Believe in yourself and play your best game. The whole nation stands behind you.

Good luck

Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022

Pakistan and England go with the same team that played in the semi-finals.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt/Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

