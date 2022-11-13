Center spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore to provide affordable fertilizer to farmers: PM Narendra Modi

The Center has spent around Rs 10 lakh crore over the past eight years to ensure that the country’s farmers are not burdened by high global fertilizer prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi, who was speaking after laying the foundation stones and dedicating several projects worth more than Rs 9,500 crore to the nation at Ramagundam in Telangana, said the Union government would spend more than 2, Rs 5 crore this year to make fertilizers available to farmers at affordable rates. .

He also said his government had transferred more than Rs 2 lakh crore to farmers’ bank accounts under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi’s scheme.

The prime minister said five major fertilizer factories in the country that had been closed for years are being restarted to achieve “atmanirbharta” (self-sufficiency) in urea.

The Gorakhpur factory in Uttar Pradesh started production and the Ramagundam factory was dedicated to the nation.

When these five plants are fully functional, the country will get 60 lakh tons of urea, which will lead to huge savings on imports and facilitate the availability of urea, he said.

Modi said that urea will be available in the future under a single brand called “Bharat Urea” given the problems faced by farmers before due to the existence of a multitude of fertilizer brands.

“Its quality and price are already determined. All these efforts show how we are reforming the system for farmers, especially small farmers,” he said.

He also said that India is on course to become the third largest economy in the world according to experts even when the world is going through critical times.

Modi said experts have said that the growth seen by the country after 1990, over the past three decades, will occur in just a few years due to the change that has taken place over the past eight years.

“For two or three years, the world has been struggling with the corona pandemic. On the other hand, there are frictions, military actions are taking place and their effects are also impacting the country and the world,” said- he declared.

Even under these critical circumstances, experts around the world say that India will soon become the world’s third largest economy and is moving in that direction, he said.

Over the past eight years, there has been a change in governance, thought process and also approach, he said. From infrastructure to government processes to the ease of doing business, all changes inspire India’s ‘ambitious society’.

Referring to allegations that the Center is seeking to privatize the state-owned mining company Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana, Modi claimed that no such proposal has been submitted to the Centre.

The Union government has no such intention, he said.

The Telangana government owns a 51% stake in SCCL, while the Center only owns 49%, he said.

The Center cannot make any decisions regarding the privatization of SCCL because 51 percent of the shares are held by the state government, he said.

“Therefore, I appeal to my brothers and sisters. Pay no heed to these rumours. Let these lie dealers stay in Hyderabad,” he said in an indirect reference to the criticisms made by the TRS in power, the CPI and others. on allegations of privatization of the state-run entity.

The privatization of Singareni Collieries is a key issue in Telangana as thousands of people in the state are employed by the government coal mining company.

Earlier in the day, around 200 people from various political parties, including CPI Telangana State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao, were taken into custody as part of preventive measures, police said.

The CPI had called for a bandh in Ramagundam on Saturday to protest against alleged attempts to privatize the SCCL.