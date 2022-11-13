Indonesian president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money





Reuters November 13, 2022, 1:00 p.m. Last modification: November 13, 2022, 1:03 PM Indonesian President Joko Widodo attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu “>

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday at the launch of a Group of 20 (G20) pandemic fund that the amount of money raised so far to improve preparedness for future pandemics was not yet sufficient. The fund launched by Indonesia’s G20 president is aimed at low- to middle-income countries to finance efforts such as surveillance, research and better access to vaccines, among other measures. “I expect more support,” the president said in a video address at an event in Bali where the G20 is holding a summit this week. The fund has raised approximately $1.4 billion so far, including contributions from Indonesia, the United States and the European Union, as well as donors and philanthropic organizations such as the Bill Foundation. and Melinda Gates. It was created amid the anger of many developing countries over their experience during the Covid-19 pandemic, when wealthier countries often hoarded the bulk of resources such as vaccines to fight the virus. The World Bank, which will serve as trustee of the fund, and the World Health Organization (WHO), which advises on the facility, estimated in a report that the annual funding gap for pandemic preparedness is 10 .5 billion dollars. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the fund is expected to grow in size with contributions from France and Saudi Arabia. She did not specify by how much. It launched a call for proposals from countries wishing to access the fund.

