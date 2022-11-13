Politics
Joe Biden Set to Meet Xi Jinping: Here’s What to Expect
There are many issues between the United States and China that other world leaders are increasingly warning of a deepening rift that could split the global economy. The stakes have never been higher as US President Joe Biden travels to Bali, Indonesia for his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office in 2021, promising to work to prevent the deterioration of relations between the two countries and reduce the likelihood of conflict over Taiwan. However, the atmosphere in China and the United States is only tending towards increased hostility, especially regarding the island that China claims as its own.
