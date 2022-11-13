Babar Azam’s men preview Imran Khan’s ‘Cornered Tigers’ campaign in Roller Coaster





If there is one team in world cricket that is mercurial to say the least, then of course it is Pakistan. On October 27, as Zimbabwe beat Babar Azam and his men, one thing became clear: Men in Green are headed for a first-round exit. Former cricketers wasted no time slamming theirs! Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar enjoyed proving to his fans that he can be a great diviner. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s dressing room reacted to all the fury in such a way that Akhtar had to eat his own words. And why wouldn’t they in fact, the ex-Pakistani postman must thrive when pushed to his limits. Remember Imran Khan’s cornered tiger speech?

Now, getting back to the tournament, Pakistan’s actual campaign started the next day. From October 28, they changed strategy, taking each game at a time. By the time they arrived in Adelaide on November 6, their campaign rested on the Netherlands against South Africa. We all know what happened there, don’t we?

vs India lost by four wickets

Although they had faced their rivals twice before this game, that didn’t take the pressure off Babars’ men. Whenever India face Pakistan there is always something to prove. Indeed, they took the attack against the opposition after being reduced to 15/2 at the MCG. Shan Masood (52 of 42) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51 of 34) combined well to steer them to safety. Even when India was chasing 160, they retaliated by sending the two openers back to the hut. It wasn’t until Virat Kohli found that sixer against Haris Rauf in the penultimate that Pakistan began to lose their temper. Eventually, the last match against Mohammad Nawaz was where the match was lost.

vs Zimbabwe Lost by one point

Four days later, when Pakistan took on Zimbabwe and stopped them by a score of 130 at the new Optus Stadium in Perth, none of the bettors would have bet on a Zimbabwe victory. Continuing that modest scoreline, they quickly lost their top three (Babar, Mohammed Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed), leaving them precariously placed at 41/3. But from there, Shan Masood (44 of 38) tried to resist. Later, Mohammad Nawaz slammed 22 of 18 to bring them within reach. But he couldn’t stay, which meant it fell to Shaheen Shah Afridi, a tailor, to see his team go home. Zimbabwe kept their cool and snatched the game by just one run.

vs South Africa won by 33 points (DLS method)

The real turnaround started right here and Pakistan showed what they can do if pushed to their limits. In SCG, they played out of their skin to stay in contention. They made a quick change to three with Mohammad Harris. Nevertheless, the openers’ poor form continued and they were soon reduced to 43/4. But Pakistan fought back with Shadab Khan (52 from 22) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51 from 35) as they posted a firm goal of 186. In response, Proteas were rocked by Shaheen Afridis 3/14 early on. Meanwhile, a versatile Shahdab also had two by the time the rain came. Eventually, the DLS method came into play with Pakistan emerging as winners by 33 points.

vs Bangladesh Won by five wickets

Hours after finding out they were in the semi-finals, Pakistan didn’t need a second invite to shut the door on Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval. Striker Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up four wickets as Bangladesh were limited to a meager 127/8. In response, Pakistan showed no haste as they knocked out the winners with nearly two overs to spare. The ticket for the semi-final was booked with an unimaginable ease only a week ago!

vs New Zealand – Won by seven wickets (semi-final)

No motivation was needed for Team Babars from now on. Shaheen Shah Afridi gave a teaser trailer of what was to come in the next few hours as he took down Finn Allen with a beauty. Only Darryl Mitchell (53 out of 35) and Kane Williamson (46 out of 42) tried to resist but they never had the opportunity to open their shoulders. As a result, Pakistan chased an average goal of 153 and overpowered the over-50s of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, rushing into the final in style.

