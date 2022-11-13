I get 2-3 kg of gaali per day, turn it into nutrition: PM targets TRS in Telangana





TARGETTING THE Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he was focusing on abusing him and the BJP instead of working for the development of the state. By contrast, he said, the BJP was coming with a positive program in Telangana, where assembly elections are due next year.

Say he consumed do a kilo, dhai kilo, teen kilo gaali (two, two and a half, three kg of abuse) per day, he added that he could digest that and convert it into nutrition. He, however, warned that those who abuse the people of the state should pay a heavy price. Rajniti saamaanya maanavee ki seva karne, unki samasya suljhane ka maadhyam hain. Telangana mein, jin logo ko satta milli, unka sara dhyan Modi ko gaali dene, BJP ko kosane mein laga rehta hain (Politics is a channel to serve the general public, solve their problems. In Telangana, the party that came to power is all about abusing Modi and the BJP), he said. Addressing BJP workers at Begumpet airport here, Modi told them not to be disturbed by the frequent attacks on him. Doosre din kamal khilne wala hain, est khushi mein aage baadiyan (Proceed with the bliss that the lotus [BJP’s poll symbol] will bloom the next day), he says. Highlighting his busy schedule, he said people often ask him if he gets tired. Main daily do kilo, dhai kilo, teenager kilo gaali khaata hun. Aur parmaatma ne mere bhitar aisi rachana kardi hain, ishwar ne aise aashirwad diye hai, ki yeh saari gaaliyan simple process andar ho ke nutrition convert me ho jati hain, ek sakaaraatmak oorja ban jaati hain, jo ha mein kaam ke ke (Every day I consume two, two and a half, three kg of abuse. God has blessed me so that these abuses are treated inside me and converted into nutrition, into positive energy that helps in the service of the public), he said. Agar aap modi ko kitni hi gaaliyan dijiye, hum hazam kar jayenge. BJP ko gaali dijiye, humme koi samasya nahin hain. Lekin agar Telangana ke logon ko gaali di, toh lene ke dene by jaayenge (No matter how much you abuse Modi, I will digest it. I have no problem if you abuse BJP. But, if you abuse the people of Telangana, you will pay a heavy price), he said declared. Today I want to assure the people of Telangana that the BJP comes to Telangana with a positive agenda. We will work together for development, he said. Referring to the results of the Munugode by-election, where the TRS won but the BJP was second, Modi took pictures of the TRS, saying the BJP has become so powerful that the entire state government had to camp in the constituency for a single by-election of the Assembly. Although he did not name Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Modi said a few families have made progress, while leaving state residents behind. Those who started parties in the name of Telangana enjoy power and privileges, they don’t care about the people of Telangana. We will not spare those who have plundered state resources… The people of Telangana have been cheated by the state government, he said. Family is not first, people are first for BJP. I see that the conditions are favorable for lotus blossoming in Telangana. The BJP is ready to seize power and end the reign of corruption, he said. The Prime Minister, who arrived at Begumpet Airport from Visakhapatnam, was received by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav while the Chief Minister stood aside. In Visakhapatnam, Modi unveiled a plaque for the laying of the foundation stone of five projects: the construction of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam six-lane economic corridor, the upgrading of the Visakhapatnam fishing port, the redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam railway station, a road separate port and laying of the GAIL pipeline from Srikakulam to Angul in Odisha. He also dedicated two highways and the ONGC deep-sea offshore project to the nation. After addressing the party workers at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, Modi traveled to Ramagundam to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd to the nation and lay the foundation stone for the national highway and road projects. iron. In Ramagundam, Modi said the Center had no plans to privatize Singareni Collieries. “Telangana owns 51% of the capital while Center owns 49% of the capital. Any decision shall be made by the state government only. Some people in Hyderabad are spreading false information, he said.

