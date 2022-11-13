Donald Trump’s response to the Democrats’ victory in the Senate: the United States, a failing nation | world news





Former US President Donald Trump has called the United States a “failed nation” and claimed, without evidence, that election results in Nevada and Arizona were affected by voter fraud. It comes as US media predicted the Democrats would retain their narrow Senate majority for the next two years after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.

Democrats now have 50 Senate seats to Republicans’ 49, which will give Joe Biden a huge boost as it will set the agenda for the remaining two years of his first term in the White House.

Trump wrote a series of posts on his Truth Social platform criticizing the election process in both states.

“Democrats are finding all kinds of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a shame that could happen!” Donald Trump wrote.

“So in Maricopa County they’re starting over,” Donald Trump wrote in another post.

Bulk voting machines did not work, but only in Republican districts. People were made to wait for hours and then got exhausted or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands, the former US president said.

“Even Kari Lake was taken to a Liberal Democrat constituency to vote. Others weren’t so lucky. It’s a scam and voter fraud, no different from ballot box stuffing. They stole the Electron [sic] by Blake Masters. Start the elections again!” wrote Donald Trump.

Donald Trump also called the United States a failing nation, writing, “RIGGED ELECTIONS, OPEN BORDERS = 3rd world country. The United States is a failing nation!” (sic)

“Idiot and possibly corrupt officials have lost control of the tainted election in Arizona. MACHINES BROKEN IN REPUBLICAN AREAS. A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED IMMEDIATELY!” he added. (sic)

