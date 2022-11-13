Developing countries fight for downstream rights: President Widodo





Are developing countries deriving sufficient benefits from commodity exports? The answer is no Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has said that developing countries are fighting for the right to pursue the downgrading of raw natural resources in order to obtain adequate value addition and profits. “Do developing countries derive sufficient benefits from commodity exports? The answer is no. Thus, developing countries continue to fight for downstream rights,” the president said at the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue: Post COVID-19 Comprehensive Recovery, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday, as quoted in a communiqué published by the press, the media and the Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat. Global trade must be regulated taking into account the development rights of developing countries, he said. He also underlined the difficulties that hinder developing countries when they want to pursue downstream. Related News: ASEAN-India Partnership to Maintain Indo-Pacific Stability: Jokowi The right to development of developing countries is one of the three main axes conveyed by Jokowi to ASEAN to face the regional economic challenges. “Although the average economic growth projection is still positive, going forward the regional economic challenges will be even more severe, further with the threat of a recession. So, I want to focus on three things,” he said. Jokowi. Another objective is to improve the fiscal position of ASEAN member countries. He said fiscal opportunities must be created to establish financial stability. In addition, efficiency of spending and budget allocation for crisis mitigation programs, including safety nets for the poor, must be prioritized, he noted. Related news: APT leaders should unite to tackle global crises: Jokowi “Support for sectors that have an impact on the regional economy must also be prioritized. The ADB (Asian Development Bank) has identified them, such as tourism, agro-industry and textiles. These sectors are vital as they involve MSMEs, which make up 90% of ASEAN’s business sector,” he said. The third axis is the improvement of international financial support. President Jokowi stressed the crucial role of international financial institutions in resolving the crisis and removing the impact it has caused through flexible financial instruments. “There are instruments (intended for) emergencies, so that they can be used immediately during a crisis, and more importantly, there must be instruments that work to prevent crises. This support is important for ASEAN to anticipate the worsening of the crisis in the future, one of which is to improve the financial infrastructure in the region, including financial policy synergies,” he said. he noted. At the end of his address, he again underlined the importance of deep collaboration to deal with the current crisis. Related News: President Jokowi encourages practical cooperation between ASEAN and Canada Related news: Indonesia seeks greater cooperation with EU to handle global crises

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/260009/developing-countries-strive-for-downstream-rights-president-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos