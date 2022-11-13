Decision on next Pakistani army chief made in London: Imran Khan





The decision to appoint Pakistan’s next army chief will be taken in London, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday as he criticized both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in the UK to meet his older brother Nawaz Sharif, and Nawaz himself. .

“Today a spectacle is unfolding in London. Nowhere is such a scene taking place. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London. What is the purpose of the meeting? Talks are ongoing on the decision to choose the head of the Pakistani army,” the PTI leader said in a video posted on his party’s social media, referring to Shehbaz’s alleged talks on appointing the next army chief.

“The important decisions of the country are made abroad and by those who plundered Pakistan for the past 30 years,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the criteria for appointing the next army chief should be based on “merit”. “Whoever corresponds to merit should be appointed army chief,” Imran Khan said via video link, during the PTI’s long march, as quoted by Geo News.

Criticizing Pakistan’s prime minister for consulting with PML-N leader Nawaz, Khan said he went to a house “made of stolen money” to meet a “convict” in London.

“That man [Nawaz Sharif] allegedly killed hundreds of people in clashes with the police. They will decide on the next army chief. Nobody in a developed country can imagine something like that.”

This report on Nawaz’s return comes days after the Pakistani Prime Minister traveled to London to meet the PML-N supremo, following his trip to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference.

The visit was the third trip to London since he became prime minister in April. The Dawn newspaper reported that the visit comes less than a month before Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s term of office ends on November 29.

The Pakistani daily reported that Shehbaz would be there to consult Nawaz on the appointment of the next head of the Pakistani army.

In successive months, the political tussle that began with Imran Khan’s ousting from power in April in a vote of no confidence escalated after the alleged assassination bid against him earlier that month.

Besides the call for early elections, another bone of contention between the coalition government and Imran Khan’s PTI would be the appointment of the new army chief.

Following the alleged assassination bid on Khan, the political tussle between the PML(N) and the PTI only worsened.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/decision-on-next-pakistan-army-chief-being-made-in-london-imran-khan-122111300098_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos