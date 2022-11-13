India and UK ‘need each other more than ever as PM Modi…’: Boris Johnson

“India has become the biggest supplier of overseas students to the UK,” said Boris Johnson. (Case)

New Delhi:

Britain’s ties with India will remain on a “phenomenal upward trajectory” under Indian-born British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the country’s former prime minister, Boris Johnson, said on Saturday. Hindustan Times Leaders Summit in Delhi.

The two countries need each other more than ever because “we live in dangerous and turbulent times”, he said.

Mr Johnson also called on the two countries to finalize a free trade agreement, saying he could not wait until the next Diwali for that.

“No mission I have carried out was as successful as the one in April this year when I arrived in Gujarat and was greeted like Sachin Tendulkar. There were pictures of me everywhere and literally people thousands of people dancing in the streets,” Johnson said in his address to the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi.

Noting that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the future of the Indo-British partnership during his visit to India, Johnson said they had had “fantastic discussions” and there had been results.

“India has become the number one supplier of overseas students to the UK. There are 1,08,000 Indian students in the UK to support our education industry,” he said.

The former British Prime Minister pointed out that even without a free trade agreement, the two countries have seen bilateral trade increase by 28%.

“Finally let’s deliver this free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a puncture since I left office. Prime Minister Modi and I said it would be done by Diwali. I will not wait for the next Diwali until to do this free trade agreement. I wonder what the blockage is,” Johnson said.

“The government I was proud to lead had more ministers who could trace their origins to India than any other government in the world. The crowning achievement of my approach is that my replacement himself is of Indian descent,” he said. he declared.

Last month, Rishi Sunak was installed as India’s first British prime minister after the brief tenure of Liz Truss, who took over after Johnson stepped down as prime minister.

“I know that under Rishi, this relationship, so strong and so dynamic, will follow the same phenomenal upward trajectory. We need each other more than ever because, as Prime Minister Modi and his Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, we live in dangerous and turbulent times,” Mr Johnson said.

The former British prime minister also slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a “vile and unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine.

“Even if the United Kingdom and India were not bound by ties of love, sentiment, family, trade, commerce… if we were not bound by personal economic interests, we would come together for this fervor and this vital reason that we two democracies are compelled to confront together the irresponsible and sometimes dangerous behavior of the world’s coercive autocracies,” he added.

Striking Putin, Mr Johnson made three predictions. “Putin will lose and deservedly…Putin will be beaten by simple heroism of love and fatherland by the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Claiming the conflict was “disastrous publicity” for Putin’s “war machine”, he said Russian exports of military equipment would be badly affected.

This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China, he predicted.

“The bear looks increasingly desperate and pushed by a giant, assertive Kung Fu Panda,” he said.

The former British Prime Minister also hailed the collaboration between India and the UK to provide Covid vaccines to the world and compared the successful handling of the pandemic in democracies like the UK and India to that of “autocracies” like China.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)