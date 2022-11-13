Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump is getting married at Mar-a-Lago – NBC Boston





Married to Mar-a-Lago.

Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, married Michael Boulos at her family’s club in Palm Beach, Fla., People reported on November 12.

Tiffany Trump wore a dazzling long-sleeved wedding dress by Elie Saab, while her mother wore a lavender evening dress by the same designer, as seen in photos posted by the outlet. According to Maples, Tiffany Trump chose her dress as a nod to her new husband’s legacy. “It’s a Lebanese-American wedding,” she shared, “so we were so happy for Elie Saab to create the magic.”

Tiffany Trump’s father was also present, along with her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Barron Trump, as seen in the photos.

Maples also shared with the outlet that the couple’s cake was modeled after the seven-foot-tall personalized wedding cake from her and the former president’s nuptials in 1993. (The couple divorced in 1999).

As Tiffany Trump’s wedding took place four days after the 2022 midterm elections, Maples insisted the event was a day of apolitical joy.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming our beloved friends and family, not politics,” she told People, adding that Mar-a-Lago was chosen as place as it was “Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”

Tiffany Trump, 29, and Boulos, 25, first made their romance Instagram official in January 2019, with the former first daughter sharing a photo of the two posing in front of a Christmas tree at the White House. At the time, People reported that the duo first met at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece in the summer of 2018.

In January 2021, at the end of her father’s term as president, Tiffany Trump announced that she and Boulos were engaged.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, nothing more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael,” she captioned about of the two, in which she can be seen wearing a diamond ring. “I feel blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Boulos posted the same photo to his social media pages, writing, “I got engaged to the love of my life! Can’t wait to move on to the next chapter together.”

