Prime Minister Modi Lays Stone for 10,500cr Projects in Vizag, Says India Hope Hub | Latest India News





India has become the center of hope for the whole world and this is made possible because the government is functioning in accordance with the aspirations and needs of the country’s citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in Visakhapatnam in the ‘Andhra Pradesh, where he has devoted himself to the nation several projects worth more than Rs. 10,500 crores. Every policy and every decision is aimed at improving the lives of the ordinary citizen. The world has recognized this as pundits praise India’s achievements, the prime minister said, addressing a huge gathering of people. Stating that advanced infrastructure development was key to inclusive growth, Modi said the isolated approach to infrastructure development by previous governments had led to increased spending on logistics and created a gap in the supply chain. . Our government has taken a new approach to infrastructure development, as supply chain and logistics depend on multimodal connectivity while focusing on an integrated vision of development, he said. Giving an example of the integrated vision of development, the Prime Minister listed the 6-lane roads in the proposed economic corridor project in Visakhapatnam, a separate road for port connectivity, beautification of Visakhapatnam railway station and construction of state-of-the-art fishing port under Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s national master plan. He said this has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction, but also reduced the cost of projects. Multimodal transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step in this direction, he added. Meanwhile, Modi said welfare programs for the poor were being expanded. In this development journey, areas that were previously marginalized have also been included. Even in the most backward districts, development programs are being run under the Ambitious Districts Program, he said. The Prime Minister said that Visakhapatnam is a very special city with an extremely rich trade and business tradition. He pointed out that Visakhapatnam being an important port in ancient India was part of the trade route to West Asia and Rome thousands of years ago, and it remains the focal point of Indian trade nowadays. . He also praised the huge pool of talent among the people of Andhra Pradesh and said they have made a name for themselves at the forefront in all fields. He said that Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions would advance in this race for development with new momentum and energy. The Prime Minister underlined that for centuries the sea has been a source of prosperity for India and our coasts have served as the gateway to that prosperity. He pointed out that projects worth thousands of crores that are underway for port development in the country will see further expansion. Among the projects for which the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone are the modernization of the Visakhapatnam railway station at a cost of 450 crore, improvement of Visakhapatnam fishing port with 150 crore, six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor at a cost of 3750 crore, dedicated port road, expansion of Narsannapet-Pathapatnam road to 200 crore, ONGC U-field Onshore Deepwater block project in Andhra Pradesh developed at a cost of over 2,900 crore and GAIL Srikakulam Angular Gas Pipeline Project at a cost of Rs 2,650 crore. In his inaugural address, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Prime Minister to generously release funds to the state to overcome the difficulties of the bifurcation of the state. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Union Minister for Railways Ashvini Vaishnav, MPs, MPs and MLCs from the YSR Congress party attended the occasion.

